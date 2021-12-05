Only 2021 total solar eclipse is seen only in Antarctica; see pictures – 12/05/2021

It wasn’t possible to see Brazil, but the first and last total solar eclipse of 2021 happened in the early hours of last Saturday (4). The phenomenon, this time, can only be seen from one point on the planet: Antarctica.

Virtually uninhabited, the continent was the only one in the world where the solar eclipse can be seen in its entirety. The American space agency NASA followed everything and even broadcast it live on YouTube to the rest of the planet.

The partial phase of the eclipse began at 4:00 am (GMT) and reached its full stage at 4:44 am, according to NASA. The Sun was completely hidden by the Moon for just two minutes, and by 5:06 am the day had returned to shine normally.

It is worth remembering that in some regions of Antarctica, at this time of year, the sun never sets; and that the continent has no defined time zones — by default, New Zealand’s time zone is used there, which is 16 hours ahead of Brasília time.

The live images of the eclipse transmitted by NASA were taken by researchers Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood, from the JM Pasachoff expedition, located at an observation point on the Union Glacier, in the Ellsworth Mountains, on the frozen continent.

Outside Antarctica, it was possible to see the eclipse partially in some regions of the Southern Hemisphere, such as Saint Helena Island, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile , New Zealand and Australia.

In many of these places, the eclipse occurred before, during and after sunrise or sunset. This means that observers needed to have a clear view of the horizon during sunrise or sunset to see the eclipse, which is not always possible.

There were also those who took a plane to fly over Antarctica right at the time of the eclipse. According to Forbes magazine, two flights covered the stretch and period of the eclipse, one leaving Santiago, Chile, and the other Melbourne, Australia. Tickets cost from US$6,500 (about R$36,700 at current prices) to US$9,100 (R$51,415).

From the International Space Station, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov could not see the eclipse itself, but photographed the moment when the Moon’s shadow was projected over the Earth’s South Pole. Russian space agency Roscosmos released the images on twitter.

Images from the only 2021 total solar eclipse

1 / 6 Chilean and American scientists observe the solar eclipse from the Union Glacier FELIPE TRUEBA/AFP two / 6 View of the total solar eclipse from the Union glacier by the Chilean station in Antarctica. FELIPE TRUEBA/AFP 3 / 6 Image of the solar eclipse released by the Chilean Air Force, which manages one of the scientific bases in Antarctica RICARDO SOTO/AFP 4 / 6 Eclipse seen from the window of an airplane over the Weddell Sea, part of the Southern Ocean Petr Horalek 5 / 6 Moon shadow cast on Earth during solar eclipse, seen from International Space Station Pyotr Dubrov/Roscosmos 6 / 6 Composite image of the solar eclipse seen from the Union Glacier Science Station, released by Chilean scientists René Quinan/INACH

As NASA explains, a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is located between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the planet and totally or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas.

“For a total solar eclipse to occur, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be aligned. The inhabitants of the area located in the center of the Moon’s shadow, when it hits the Earth, they will see a total eclipse. The sky will be very dark, as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people on the path to a total solar eclipse can see the Sun’s corona, or its outer atmosphere, which is normally obscured by the bright side of the star,” the agency reports on its website .

The next solar eclipse is predicted for April 30, 2022, visible over the southeastern part of the Pacific Ocean and parts of South America. Then we’ll have another one on October 25, 2022, visible over parts of Europe, northeast Africa, Asia Western and Middle East.

These two, however, will be partial solar eclipses, when only a part of the Sun is covered by the Moon. The next total solar eclipse is only expected in 2023, visible in parts of North and Central America.

*With information from the BBC