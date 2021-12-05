ONS predicts an increase in the main subsystem reservoirs for the 3rd consecutive month

Responsible for about 70% of energy generation in Brazil, the reservoirs in the Southeast/Midwest subsystem should register a 6% increase in water volume, reaching 25.7% of maximum capacity by the end of December.

If the projection materializes, it will be the third month of high registered by the main subsystem in the country. In September, the levels of mills were 16%. With the subsystem’s water recovery, the volume of reservoirs at the end of this month will only not be greater than in July, when levels were at 25.9%.

Data compiled by CNN show that the subsystem reached its worst moment in September, when the reservoirs registered 16% of the total hydro capacity. The good results are mainly related to the beginning of the rainy season in the country. The results are part of the latest bulletin from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), which was released this Friday (3).

According to the ONS, the Northeast and North reservoirs should also present better storage levels by the end of December. According to the bulletin, the reservoirs in the regions will have 47.5% and 44.1% of their maximum capacity in the period. Currently, subsystems register 38.2% and 32.8%, respectively.

Only the South of Brazil showed a worsening in the water scenario for the month of December, with a drop from the current 51.4% of its capacity to 32.2%.

increase in load

The ONS bulletin also records an increase in demand of 0.9% in December, compared to the same period in 2020.

With this, the National Interconnected System (SIN) should reach a load of 71,672 average MW. Forecasts take into account an improvement in the performance of the services sector, due to the advance of vaccine coverage and the reduction in the number of cases of Covid. 19. The report also highlights industrial confidence as an important factor for the increase in the country’s load.