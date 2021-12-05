Organizers cancel event at Savassi in celebration of Atlético-MG title | athletic-mg

The organizers of the event “I believed” announced the cancellation of the festivities, scheduled for this Sunday at Praça da Savassi, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. The commemoration of Atlético-MG’s title, in the 2021 Brazilian Championship, was canceled “for reasons of public health security”, according to a note sent by the event organization’s advisors. (see the end of the article).
This Saturday morning, Belo Horizonte City Hall even vetoed the celebration. The authorization “was refused for not meeting the licensing requirements”, informed the municipal administration.
Atlético-MG fans packed Praça Sete, in Belo Horizonte, to celebrate the title of the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Globo
However, also on Saturday, the organizers of the event stated that “it filed all the documents together with the city hall, fulfilling all the protocolable requirements”. The filmmakers were willing to “file a lawsuit with a security mandate” to guarantee the party.
Officially, Atlético-MG announced a special schedule for the match against Bragantino. The game takes place in Mineirão, at 4 pm, on Sunday. Tributes will be given to fans, former players, as well as a show hours before the start of the match and other events on the stadium’s Esplanade. Tickets for the match are sold out.
Notice of cancellation of the event "Eu Acrediti"
“Due to COVID in our country, and the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron, which has been affecting all states, the organizers of the event, “Eu Believei”, which would take place today, Sunday, the 5th, from At 1 pm, at Praça da Savassi, they opted to cancel the event, for reasons of public health security, thus aiming at the health of the participants.”
