Out of BVB space, Reinier is close to new club | reinier

With no space at Borussia Dortmund, Reinier’s future will be far from German football in 2022. The Brazilian, created by Flamengo and signed with great expectation by Real Madrid, is completely out of space at the German club and should change teams in 2022.

Reinier is just 19 years old and came to European football soon after winning his first opportunities at Flamengo. The midfielder appeared under the command of Jorge Jesus, played good games and, soon after, still in 2019, was sold to Real Madrid, for a hefty price of 35 million euros.

Being very young, Real Madrid went to the market and managed to make Reinier’s loan to Borussia Dortmundo. At BVB, however, he has been receiving few opportunities and an exit is very close at hand, as his father complained about the Brazilian’s lack of space in the BVB.

“When the loan option was given, we thought it would be a good place for someone young like him. But Borussia didn’t welcome Reinier. If you don’t pay attention, it’s impossible. than his companions, but now he has no more excuses”, said the father, to the newspaper AS.

Getafe wants Reinier

Reinier’s future tends to be Spain’s Getafe. The club is talking to Real Madrid to better understand what the player wants for the future and is willing to give Reinier opportunities in 2022.

As they belong to La Liga, Real understands that Getafe would be the best club for Reinier to play and is willing to lend him on loan to the rival club in La Liga – as reported by the portal ‘todofichajes’.

A return to Brazil is completely out of the question.