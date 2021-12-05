Pabllo wants Mion as personal to train squats

Pabllo Vittar and Marcos Mion met, in person, in the edition of “Caldeirão” shown today by Rede Globo. The singer praised the beauty of the presenter and even says she would agree to have him as a personal trainer for a “squat on top of a squat” session.

Right after the singer performed on stage, Marcos Mion confessed that he was meeting the artist for the first time. “I’m going to tell you something about being nervous. Hey, Lucinho, I don’t know about you, but it’s the first time in my life that I’ve seen Pabllo Vittar in person,” he said.

Laughing, Pabllo Vittar confirmed it was the first time he had met Mion and said he thought the presenter was handsome.

First time I also see you in my life, a cat.

“Me, right?” Mion joked. “It’s not people, I’m mad!”, laughed the artist.

Afterwards, Mion invited the special participant of “Caldeirão” to a game in which he would quote moments with famous people and she would have to say what would knock her out, referring to the song “KO”.

Listen to a serenade made by Lucinho or train with Marcos Mion from personal trainer? , asked Marcos Mion.

“Bye, Lucinho. Guys, I’m even looking for a personal. I’m glad you brought up the subject,” he said. Pablo Vittar.

While Mion couldn’t speak for laughing so much with the artist’s good insight, Lúcio Mauro Filho suggested that the training of both would be hot. “Take leg press,” he joked.

“Take leg press. Squat on top of Squat,” he yelled Pablo Vittar. “Only the squat,” zoomed Mion. “Ribbon”, finished the singer.