Panini brings news from Bleach and Demon Slayer

the publisher panini announced some publications from 2022 in the CCXP Worlds 21. Among the releases will be the Bleach Remix, Demon Slayer Gaiden and an album of stickers of One Piece.

Bleach will receive a re-release in 2022 with the Remix version, which will compress the 74-volume original work into a 26-volume collection. demon slayer will receive a side story in the Gaiden edition called History of Water and Flame.

Straw Hat fans will get Luffy and his crew closer to them with the new sticker album the label will release in 2022.

In addition to the news about the franchises already consolidated, the publisher also announced the publication of Kaiju No. 8 and Blue Period, which is already being animated, with weekly episodes on Netflix.

CCXP WORLDS 21

The Saturday (4) of CCXP Worlds 21 has panels of Netflix, crunchyroll, paramount Pictures, HBO Max, Sony Pictures and much more. Sunday, the second day of the event, will feature announcements from MSP, Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

The CCXP Worlds 21can be tracked on the CCXP official website or in the Twitch.