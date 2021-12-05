Panini will launch Mauricio de Sousa Library, which will bring the stories of Turma da Mônica in chronological order of publication

THE CCXP Worlds 2021 started, and videos and panels began to be made available on the platform. With that, the first announcements and news are now available.

One of them is that the Panini Comics is preparing the launch of the Mauricio de Sousa Library, which will republish the stories of Turma da Mônica in chronological order, starting with Monica #1, from 1970, and following in order, passing by the series of Cebolinha (1973) and so on.

The video can be seen on the platform of the CCXP, and had the participation of Mauricio de Sousa, Sidney Gusman, Paulo Back and Tatiana Josefovich.

They will be luxury editions bringing together the preserved stories as they came out at the time, accompanied by editorial notes that bring curiosities and contextualizing the time when they were released. “It’s for people to understand that there are changes in habits, customs and traditions. This is cultural. To pass on to children, young people and adults that the world changes, and we have to change together”.

There is still no information about the duration and periodicity of the collection, but each volume will bring a year of the magazine in question.

Mauricio de Sousa Library – Volume 1 it will have 512 pages (there were eight magazines launched in 1970) in coated paper and hardcover with application of varnish. Subsequent issues will have approximately 700 pages, as they will feature 12 monthly magazines each.

Mauricio also spoke of other matters, such as the negotiation with the Editora Abril to launch Mônica’s first monthly magazine, which was not so fast because the publisher already had many magazines and there was a whole discussion that it could be a competition for the titles. Disney.

In addition, he also recalled that he spoke with Victor Civita, founder of April, on the subject, and explained the work to assemble a team of writers and artists for the routine of story production.

Monica #1 was launched in May 1970 with a circulation of 200 thousand copies.

The creator of Turma da Mônica also remembered the beginning of his career and brought curiosities about several works and characters.

