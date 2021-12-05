‘Papa, you are a heretic’, shouts orthodox priest during Francis’ passage in Athens | World

A Greek Orthodox priest verbally attacked Pope Francis this Saturday (4), during the pontiff’s visit to the Orthodox Archbishopric in Athens, Greece. See the video above.

Father Ioannis Diotis shouted, “Papa, you are a heretic,” as Francis entered the room to meet the head of the Greek Orthodox Church.

Diotis had to be controlled by the police and taken away from the scene.

“I said he is a heretic, to repent. It is unacceptable the Pope in Greece, he should repent,” the priest told reporters on the spot.

Witnesses said he shouted loud enough for the Pope to hear the commotion.

In 2001, a visit by Pope John Paul II was met with protest from Orthodox monks and clerics. It was the first visit by a pope to Greece since the Great Schism, the division of Christianity into East and West.