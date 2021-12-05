Parents of teenager suspected of shooting schoolmates in the US are arrested but deny ‘involuntary manslaughter’

Abhishek Pratap

the Crumbleys couple

Credit, EPA

Photo caption,

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested on charges of ‘involuntary manslaughter’

The parents of a teenager suspected of participating in a school shooting in the United States have denied involuntary manslaughter charges brought by the Oxford City Attorney, Michigan. They were arrested this Saturday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were found hiding in a Detroit basement after failing to appear in court on Friday.

The judge set a $500,000 bond (about R$2.8 million) for each. The magistrate said there is a risk that the Crumbleys will flee.

They are accused of ignoring the warning signs that their child could commit violence.

