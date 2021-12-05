Parents of teenager suspected of shooting schoolmates in the US are arrested but deny ‘involuntary manslaughter’

4 hours ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested on charges of ‘involuntary manslaughter’

The parents of a teenager suspected of participating in a school shooting in the United States have denied involuntary manslaughter charges brought by the Oxford City Attorney, Michigan. They were arrested this Saturday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were found hiding in a Detroit basement after failing to appear in court on Friday.

The judge set a $500,000 bond (about R$2.8 million) for each. The magistrate said there is a risk that the Crumbleys will flee.

They are accused of ignoring the warning signs that their child could commit violence.

The prosecution claims that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley used his father’s gun to shoot classmates in Oxford, Michigan, killing four children and injuring seven.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers said the couple planned to turn themselves in to authorities this Saturday morning, as reported by the American press.

However, media reports say the couple withdrew US$4,000 (R$22,400) from an ATM and turned off their cell phones.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Memorial to the shooting victims at Oxford High School, Michigan, USA

Ethan Crumbley was accused of opening fire on classmates and teachers at his school in Oxford, about 60 km from Detroit, last Tuesday.

The four victims are Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Ethan Crumbley is being charged as an adult. He also faces one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

Oakland County Chief Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the terrorism charge was “unusual” and “typical” but reflected the broader impact the shooting would have.

“What about all the kids who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? And all the kids who are home now and can’t eat and sleep, who can’t imagine a world where this episode didn’t exist?” says McDonald.

“They are also victims, as well as their families and the community. The accusation of terrorism reflects that”, justifies the prosecutor.

Why were the parents accused?

On Friday, McDonald acknowledged that prosecuting parents for the alleged crime of a child was also an unusual procedure.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Thousands of people gathered in Oxford on Friday night to remember the victims

According to his office’s investigation, the boy was with his father last Friday when Crumbley bought the firearm that was allegedly used in the shooting.

Later that day, the teenager posted a picture of his father’s new weapon on social media. About her, he wrote “my new beauty”, adding a heart emoji.

Just a day before the shooting, a teacher said she caught the boy looking for ammunition on a website. The fact sparked a meeting with school officials, McDonald said. After being informed of the incident, Jennifer Crumbley texted her son: “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

And on Tuesday morning – hours before the shooting – the Crumbleys were called to school for an urgent meeting after teachers found a note from their son, including several drawings of firearms and bloodied people alongside captions like “the thoughts don’t stop. Help me”. Another message said “blood everywhere”. The boy had also written “My life is useless” and “The world is dead,” according to the prosecution.

School officials asked parents to seek counseling for their child.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, The Crumbley house was found in a basement in Detroit

But the couple didn’t want him removed from school that day, McDonald said, and they didn’t ask if he had the gun or search his backpack.

At 1:22 pm that same day, Crumbley texted his son to say, “Ethan, don’t do this.” Minutes later, her husband called the police to report that his gun was missing, according to the prosecutor in the case.

Authorities say the boy came out of the school bathroom and opened fire on other students.

McDonald says the charges are intended to hold the Crumbleys accountable and send a message about responsible firearms possession.

“The idea that a father read those words and knew his son had access to a deadly weapon is inconceivable and criminal,” she said.

The prosecutor had already noted that, although the gun was legally purchased, it “appears to have been made freely available” for the child’s use. She said the suspect took the gun from an unlocked drawer in her parents’ bedroom and took it to school.

United States laws, both federal and state, do not require owners to keep their firearms safe from their children.

In a video message posted on YouTube on Thursday, school superintendent Tim Throne said that while the boy and his parents were called to school, “no disciplinary action was warranted” at the time.

He added that the school looked like a “war zone” and would not be ready to operate again for weeks.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleged on Friday that when James Crumbley heard the report of the shooting, he “drew straight to his house to look for his gun” before calling authorities to say he suspected his son was the author of the crime.

“I’m angry as a mother. I’m angry as a prosecutor. I’m angry as a person who lives in this county,” she said. “There were many things that could be so simple to prevent.”

She said her office had “a mountain of evidence” to show that the suspect had planned the attack “well before the incident.”