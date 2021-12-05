Patrícia Abravanel confronts Tatá Werneck’s joke about SBT and nudges Globo

Patricia Abravanel reacted after Tata Werneck made fun and mentioned the brand of SBT during the campaign to publicize the new visual identity of the Globe. The presenter of Vem Pra Cá, Roda a Roda and Programa Silvio Santos nudged the competitor on a social network.

It all started when Tatá gave his opinion after Globo’s Instagram profile questioned what fans thought of his new brand. “It looks like SBT’s. Lie! I loved! You are beautiful! The vignette too!”, he stated.

Through Instagram stories, Patrícia Abravanel joined the discussion. “I think I agree with Tatá Werneck. Lie! SBT’s is much prettier!”, he defended.

Is Patricia Abravanel right?

It wasn’t just Silvio Santos’ daughter who criticized the work of Globo’s creative department. Part of the web disapproved the color carnival of the new brand of the leading broadcaster.

“Whoever developed this TV Globo logo doesn’t have vision problems. Super thought about people’s vision. Fuck ** who has a migraine”, vented an internet user.

“The new Globo logo, inspired by coloring books, despite being dedicated to children’s programming, remains on screen throughout the entire program”, snubbed another.

Jornal Nacional reported on the change in TV’s identity. Globo’s Brand and Communication Director, Manuel Falcão, explained that the company embraced “a brand that has evolved”, and completed:

“To adapt to current times, but kept the DNA of Hans Donner’s creation for more than four decades. And it’s accessible, human, flexible, talk to people. More than ever, in this new on-air, the emotion of the content merges and gives life to this brand”.

“Today is a new day of a new time for all of us. We wish it that way!”, exalted Amauri Soares, director of the house.

