Paulo Gustavo’s widower throws the comedian’s ashes in New York City

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Paulo Gustavo’s widower throws the comedian’s ashes in New York City 5 Views

Thales Bretas, 40 years old, shared with his followers, last night, a video in which he throws the ashes of Paulo Gustavo, who died exactly seven months ago due to covid-19, in New York, in the United States.

In an Instagram post, the dermatologist highlighted that it was exciting to be in a place that was special to enjoy with Paulo Gustavo and said that throwing the ashes was a way to eternalize the comedian in New York.

So good to have you around, even if you are far away… to feel you in each place, in each friend, in each love spread around the world! Today the world completes 7 months without your physical presence, but you will never be absent! Never. And now, forever in NY too. Was it very beautiful? the day was more colorful when he received you!

In the comments, fans and admirers of Thales Bretas left messages of support and love.

“Everything is beautiful. Heaven even more,” said a follower. “He will always be there,” added another netizen. “What emotion! Viva Paulo Gustavo Eterno”, wrote a third fan.

Comedian Paulo Gustavo died last May, aged 42, a victim of covid-19. He left her husband, Thales Bretas, and two children, Romeo and Gale. The actor enjoyed traveling to New York and had bought an apartment in the city in 2018.

See pictures of comedian and actor Paulo Gustavo

Comedian Paulo Gustavo - Raquel Cunha/Folhapress, MONICA BERGAMO

1 / 24

The comedian Paulo Gustavo

Raquel Cunha/Folhapress, MONICA BERGAMO

Comedian Paulo Gustavo - Ze Carlos Barretta/Folhapress MONICA BERGAMO

two / 24

The comedian Paulo Gustavo

Ze Carlos Barretta/Folhapress MONICA BERGAMO

The humorist Paulo Gustavo - Daniel Marenco/Folhapress, ILLUSTRATED

3 / 24

The comedian Paulo Gustavo

Daniel Marenco/Folhapress, ILLUSTRATED

Comedian Paulo Gustavo beside his mother, Déa Lúcia - Daniel Mobilia/Folhapress

4 / 24

The comedian Paulo Gustavo beside his mother, Déa Lúcia

Daniel Mobilia/Folhapress

The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from "My mother is a piece" - disclosure

5 / 24

The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça”

disclosure

Júlio Marcos and Paulo Gustavo - Reproduction/Instagram @juliomarcos8106

6 / 24

Julio Marcos and Paulo Gustavo

Reproduction/Instagram @juliomarcos8106

The comedian Paulo Gustavo alongside her husband, Thales Bretas - Renato Wrobel/GQ

7 / 24

The humorist Paulo Gustavo alongside her husband, Thales Bretas

Renato Wrobel/GQ

The comedian Paulo Gustavo - Bruno Poletti/Folhapress FSP-MONICA BERGAMO

8 / 24

The comedian Paulo Gustavo

Bruno Poletti/Folhapress FSP-MONICA BERGAMO

The comedian Paulo Gustavo - AG NEWS

9 / 24

The comedian Paulo Gustavo

AG NEWS

Déa Lúcia Amaral and Paulo Gustavo - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 24

Déa Lúcia Amaral and Paulo Gustavo

Reproduction/Instagram

The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from "My mother is a piece" - disclosure

11 / 24

The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça”

disclosure

The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from "My mother is a piece" - disclosure

12 / 24

The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça”

disclosure

The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from "My mother is a piece" - disclosure

13 / 24

The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça”

disclosure

The humorist Paulo Gustavo - Mathilde Missioneiro/Folhapress

14 / 24

The comedian Paulo Gustavo

Mathilde Misioneiro/Folhapress

Paulo Gustavo takes photo with fan at airport - AG NEWS

15 / 24

Paulo Gustavo takes a photo with a fan at an airport

AG NEWS

Paulo Gustavo and his mother, Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral - AG NEWS

16 / 24

Paulo Gustavo and his mother, Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral

AG NEWS

Paulo Gustavo and his mother, Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral - AG NEWS

17 / 24

Paulo Gustavo and his mother, Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral

AG NEWS

Paulo Gustavo shares the stage with Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral - AG News

18 / 24

Paulo Gustavo shares the stage with Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral

AG News

Paulo Gustavo takes photo with fan, at airport - AG NEWS

19 / 24

Paulo Gustavo takes a photo with a fan, at an airport

AG NEWS

Paulo Gustavo and her husband Thales Bretas - AG NEWS

20 / 24

Paulo Gustavo and her husband Thales Bretas

AG NEWS

Paulo Gustavo and her husband Thales Bretas - AG NEWS

21 / 24

Paulo Gustavo and her husband Thales Bretas

AG NEWS

Paulo Gustavo with his friend Ingrid Guimarães - AG NEWS

22 / 24

Paulo Gustavo with his friend Ingrid Guimarães

AG NEWS

Paulo Gustavo takes photo with fans in store - AG NEWS

23 / 24

Paulo Gustavo takes a photo with fans in a store, during a walk in the mall

AG NEWS

Paulo Gustavo with her husband, Thales Bretas, and her friend Regina Casé, on a trip to the mall - AG NEWS

24 / 24

Paulo Gustavo with her husband, Thales Bretas, and her friend Regina Casé, on a trip to the mall

AG NEWS

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Six months after death, fans are frightened by posts on MC Kevin’s networks

Fans reported being frightened by images posted on social networks of the late singer; check …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved