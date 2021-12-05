Paulo Gustavo’s widower throws the comedian’s ashes in New York City

Thales Bretas, 40 years old, shared with his followers, last night, a video in which he throws the ashes of Paulo Gustavo, who died exactly seven months ago due to covid-19, in New York, in the United States.
In an Instagram post, the dermatologist highlighted that it was exciting to be in a place that was special to enjoy with Paulo Gustavo and said that throwing the ashes was a way to eternalize the comedian in New York.
So good to have you around, even if you are far away… to feel you in each place, in each friend, in each love spread around the world! Today the world completes 7 months without your physical presence, but you will never be absent! Never. And now, forever in NY too. Was it very beautiful? the day was more colorful when he received you!
In the comments, fans and admirers of Thales Bretas left messages of support and love.
“Everything is beautiful. Heaven even more,” said a follower. “He will always be there,” added another netizen. “What emotion! Viva Paulo Gustavo Eterno”, wrote a third fan.
Comedian Paulo Gustavo died last May, aged 42, a victim of covid-19. He left her husband, Thales Bretas, and two children, Romeo and Gale. The actor enjoyed traveling to New York and had bought an apartment in the city in 2018.
See pictures of comedian and actor Paulo Gustavo
1 / 24
The comedian Paulo Gustavo
Raquel Cunha/Folhapress, MONICA BERGAMO
two / 24
The comedian Paulo Gustavo
Ze Carlos Barretta/Folhapress MONICA BERGAMO
3 / 24
The comedian Paulo Gustavo
Daniel Marenco/Folhapress, ILLUSTRATED
4 / 24
The comedian Paulo Gustavo beside his mother, Déa Lúcia
Daniel Mobilia/Folhapress
5 / 24
The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça”
disclosure
6 / 24
Julio Marcos and Paulo Gustavo
Reproduction/Instagram @juliomarcos8106
7 / 24
The humorist Paulo Gustavo alongside her husband, Thales Bretas
Renato Wrobel/GQ
8 / 24
The comedian Paulo Gustavo
Bruno Poletti/Folhapress FSP-MONICA BERGAMO
9 / 24
The comedian Paulo Gustavo
AG NEWS
10 / 24
Déa Lúcia Amaral and Paulo Gustavo
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 24
The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça”
disclosure
12 / 24
The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça”
disclosure
13 / 24
The humorist Paulo Gustavo as the character Dona Herminia, from “Minha Mãe É Uma Peça”
disclosure
14 / 24
The comedian Paulo Gustavo
Mathilde Misioneiro/Folhapress
15 / 24
Paulo Gustavo takes a photo with a fan at an airport
AG NEWS
16 / 24
Paulo Gustavo and his mother, Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral
AG NEWS
17 / 24
Paulo Gustavo and his mother, Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral
AG NEWS
18 / 24
Paulo Gustavo shares the stage with Déa Lúcia Vieira Amaral
AG News
19 / 24
Paulo Gustavo takes a photo with a fan, at an airport
AG NEWS
20 / 24
Paulo Gustavo and her husband Thales Bretas
AG NEWS
21 / 24
Paulo Gustavo and her husband Thales Bretas
AG NEWS
22 / 24
Paulo Gustavo with his friend Ingrid Guimarães
AG NEWS
23 / 24
Paulo Gustavo takes a photo with fans in a store, during a walk in the mall
AG NEWS
24 / 24
Paulo Gustavo with her husband, Thales Bretas, and her friend Regina Casé, on a trip to the mall