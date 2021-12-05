Paulo Gustavo’s widower throws the comedian’s ashes in New York City

Thales Bretas, 40 years old, shared with his followers, last night, a video in which he throws the ashes of Paulo Gustavo, who died exactly seven months ago due to covid-19, in New York, in the United States.

In an Instagram post, the dermatologist highlighted that it was exciting to be in a place that was special to enjoy with Paulo Gustavo and said that throwing the ashes was a way to eternalize the comedian in New York.

So good to have you around, even if you are far away… to feel you in each place, in each friend, in each love spread around the world! Today the world completes 7 months without your physical presence, but you will never be absent! Never. And now, forever in NY too. Was it very beautiful? the day was more colorful when he received you!

In the comments, fans and admirers of Thales Bretas left messages of support and love.

“Everything is beautiful. Heaven even more,” said a follower. “He will always be there,” added another netizen. “What emotion! Viva Paulo Gustavo Eterno”, wrote a third fan.

Comedian Paulo Gustavo died last May, aged 42, a victim of covid-19. He left her husband, Thales Bretas, and two children, Romeo and Gale. The actor enjoyed traveling to New York and had bought an apartment in the city in 2018.

