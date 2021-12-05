People with obesity receive specialized care at SUS – Brasília Agency

Obesity is a chronic disease that affects thousands of Brazilians. In addition to generating physical damage, several correlated diseases can arise – such as diabetes and hypertension – and also emotional and psychological damage – self-esteem and anxiety problems.

The Health Department provides treatment throughout the public network for those who want to lose weight. The gateway to the service is Primary Health Care.

“People with obesity identified by primary health care units with a BMI greater than 35 and comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, for example, or a BMI greater than 40 are regulated for consultations with the endocrinologist”, explains the District Technical Reference (RTD) of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Eliziane Leite.

In specialized care, adult and pediatric endocrinologists from the outpatient clinics of regional hospitals in Taguatinga (HRT), Sobradinho (HRS), Gama (HRG), Ceilândia (HRC), Hospital da Região Leste (HRL) and Hospital da Criança de Brasília (HCB) ) treat approximately 800 patients with obesity.

In addition, the Health Department also provides the Specialized Center for Diabetes, Obesity and Hypertension (Cedoh), located in Asa Norte.

The RTD of Endocrinology and Diabetes clarifies that patients in general must be kept for two years in treatment with a multidisciplinary team of nutritionists, psychologists, physiotherapists, endocrinologists and nurses. “After this period, they may be sent back to the UBS or bariatric surgery in cases of failure, when they lost less than 15% of their excess weight in two years.”

satisfaction with treatment



Self-employed Izaurene Prado, 49, started treatment at Cedoh in 2019. For personal reasons, she ended up leaving the follow-up. In 2020, he gained a lot of weight due to the pandemic and acquired a gonarthrosis in his knee. This year, she sought care at the UBS close to her home and, in June, she was referred to Cedoh again.

“I am very happy with my treatment, as I receive all the assistance I need here. The food program is very realistic and associated with the use of medications indicated to treat anxiety and obesity, I managed to lose 15 kilos from June to December”, he celebrates.

Izaurene was weighing 98 kg and is currently at 83 kg, moving from obesity II to being overweight. In addition to improving physical and mental health, losing weight helps a lot to reduce the pain caused by the knee problem.

“The treatment here is very realistic, we have to re-educate ourselves, learn to eat, because success depends on me. The multidisciplinary team is fantastic, integrates and treats the patient in a humane way. It is a real blessing in the life of those who are obese”, he says.



reception and humanization

According to Alexandra Rubim, endocrinologist and manager of the Specialized Center for Diabetes, Obesity and Hypertension (Edoh), obese patients face many prejudices, even from health professionals, who believe that he became overweight for reasons of laziness and lack of willpower.

“The obese patient is someone who has been judged a lot, even at home, by the family. Obesity is a disease that can occur due to numerous factors, both metabolic and psychological, in addition to lifestyle habits. Therefore, it is important to have a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary team, with integrated and humanized care. Obesity is a disease that needs to be treated”, he says.

Inaugurated in December 2017, Cedoh has already treated a total of 521 patients in these four years, some were discharged, others are undergoing treatment and there are still those who have given up. In 2018, 74 patients were treated at the unit, in 2019 the number rose to 188. In 2020, due to the pandemic, only 54 patients underwent treatment. In 2021, demand has risen and 205 patients are being treated.

It is worth remembering that an abandonment rate of up to 50% in this type of treatment is expected, but in Cedoh the rate is 41%. During the two years of treatment, patients undergo consultation with an endocrinologist, host by application, five weekly online educational workshops, individual care and maintenance workshops. Finally, he is discharged or referred for bariatric surgery.

“Today, we receive patients from all over the Federal District, through referral from the regulation. Only pregnant women living in the Saúde Central region are assisted in the open-door system”, explains Alexandra. Cedoh’s team is made up of adult and child endocrinologists, physiotherapists, psychologists, nurses, nutritionists, social workers and nephrologists.