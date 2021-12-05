Piastri wins race after crash with Fittipaldi and Pourchaire in F2

The big accident at the start of the F2 main race (Video: Playback/Sky Sports)

The main Formula 2 race in Saudi Arabia, this Sunday (5), was very tense and very short. Tense due to the serious accident suffered by Théo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi at the start. According to a statement issued by the FIA, the two pilots are aware. Soon after, the race had only five valid laps. This is because the race was shortened due to another accident, much less serious, involving Guilherme Samaia and Olli Caldwell. The two escaped the crash unharmed. Oscar Piastri, who started on pole, won the race, which had points scored by half.

Robert Shwartzman, Piastri’s teammate at Prema, was second, while Ralph Boschung, from Campos, was third, followed by Guanyu Zhou, from UNI-Virtuosi. Felipe Drugovich, the Chinese’s teammate, completed the race in the top-5.

Formula 2 picks up speed again next weekend, between December 10th and 12th, for the final stage of the 2021 season at the Yas Marina circuit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The big accident at the start of the main F2 race (Video: Playback)

Find out about the main Formula 2 race in Saudi Arabia

The final Formula 2 race in Saudi Arabia started 40 minutes late because the organization of the Jeddah circuit, together with the FIA ​​race direction, provided for the replacement of a retaining barrier and also carried out the asphalt check on Sunday also from Saudi Arabia F1 GP.

On the presentation lap, Clément Novalak had the car stopped and had to start from the pits. But when the race started for real, a strong accident forced the race direction to raise the red flag. Théo Pourchaire was stopped in the square bracket on the grid and had the car hit the nail on the head by Enzo Fittipaldi, who was coming further behind.

The starting point for the Formula 2 race 3 in Jeddah (Photo: F2/Twitter)

There were no images right after the crash, and the ambulance in front of the safety car brought even more concern. The race, then, was interrupted, and the race direction determined the start for 12:45 pm (Brasilia time), with a duration of 20 minutes and another lap. In this case, with distribution of points in half.

The tense dispute in Jeddah had Oscar Piastri starting in front and his teammate Prema, Robert Shwartzman, in second.

The Australian tried to open up an advantage to the competition, while Guanyu Zhou tried to get closer to the Prema drivers. The fight for the future Alfa Romeo driver in Formula 1 was with Ralph Boschung, from Campos. In one of the contests for position, Zhou cut the corner and gained time.

Guilherme Samaia and Oliver Caldwell beat in the short F2 race in Arabia: red flag and end of race (Video: F2)

But before any definition of the test direction. the race had first the intervention of the safety-car and then the interruption with a red flag. Olli Caldwell, from Prema, escaped on the track, while Guilherme Samaia, from Charouz, who was right behind, couldn’t avoid the crash. The two pilots, who dropped out, are fine.

After the race was interrupted, the management determined the outcome of the race in Jeddah. In the end, the placings in the last round with the green flag, the fifth of the race, were valid for the result. In this way, Piastri was declared the winner, with Shwartzman and Boschung completing the podium in Saudi Arabia.

Formula 2 2022, Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Jeddah, Race 3:

1 THE PIASTRI Prema 5 laps two R SHWARTZAMAN Prema +1.1 3 R BOSCHUNG fields +2.7 4 G ZHOU UNI-Virtuosi +3.0 5 F DRUGOVICH UNI-Virtuosi +4.4 6 J VIPS High-tech +4.8 7 C LUNDGAARD ART +6.0 8 M ARMSTRONG Dams +6.1 9 LAWSON High-tech +6.5 10 D TICKTUM carlin +9.4 11 J DARUVALA carlin +9.5 12 B VISCAAL Trident +10.1 13 J DOOHAN MP +10.4 14 L SARGEANT HWA +12.3 15 R NISSANY Dams +12.7 16 THE CALDWELL fields +13.7 17 G SAMAIA Charouz +15.4 18 M SATO Trident +16.8 19 C NOVALAK MP +17.1 20 DELEDDA HWA +20.7 21 T POURCHAIRE ART abandoned 22 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz abandoned

