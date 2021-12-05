Planet with the size of Mars and composition of Mercury discovered

Ultra-short-period planets are small, compact worlds that revolve around their stars at close range, completing an orbit – and a single scorching year – in less than 24 hours. How these planets arrived at these extreme configurations is one of the continuing mysteries of exoplanet science.

Now, astronomers have discovered an ultra-short period (USP) planet that is also super-light. The object is called GJ 367b and orbits its star in just eight hours. The planet is approximately the size of Mars and half the mass of Earth, making it one of the lightest planets discovered to date.

The results of the study were published in the magazine science. The work was carried out by researchers from the Planetary Research Institute of the German Aerospace Center, in collaboration with an international group of researchers.

Advantages of Proximity

Orbiting a nearby star that is 31 light-years from our Sun, GJ 367b is close enough that researchers could identify properties of the planet that were not possible with previously detected USPs. For example, the team determined that GJ 376b is a rocky planet and likely contains a solid iron and nickel core, similar to the interior of Mercury.

Due to its extreme proximity to its star, astronomers estimate that the GJ 376b is bombarded with 500 times more radiation than the Earth receives from the Sun. As a result, the planet’s day side boils at up to 1,500 degrees Celsius. Under such extreme temperatures, any substantial atmosphere would have evaporated for a long time, along with any signs of life, at least as we know it.

But there is a chance that the planet will have habitable partners. your star is a red dwarf, or M dwarf – a type of star that normally hosts several planets. The discovery of GJ 367b around this star points to the possibility of more planets in this system, which could help scientists understand the origins of GJ 376b and other ultra-short period planets.

“For this class of star, the habitable zone would be somewhere between a two to three week orbit,” said team member and co-author George Ricker, senior researcher at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). , In the USA). “Since this star is so close and so bright, we have a good chance of seeing other planets in this system. It’s like there’s a sign saying, ‘Look here for extra planets!’”

traffic tests

The new planet was discovered by Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (Tess) from NASA, an MIT-led mission of which Ricker is the principal investigator. Tess monitors the sky for changes in the brightness of nearby stars. Scientists look in Tess’s data for periodic transits or dips of starlight that indicate that a planet is crossing and briefly blocking a star’s light.

For about a month in 2019, the Tess recorded a patch of southern sky that included the star GJ 376. Scientists at MIT and elsewhere analyzed the data and detected a transiting object with an ultra-short eight-hour orbit. They ran several tests to ensure the signal was not from a “false positive” source, such as a binary star eclipsing the foreground or background.

After confirming that the object was indeed an ultra-short period planet, they observed the planet’s star more closely, using the High Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher (Harps), an instrument installed on the European Southern Observatory (ESO) telescope in Chile.

From these measurements, they determined that the planet is among the lightest planets discovered so far, with a radius of 72% and a mass of 55% that of Earth. These dimensions indicate that the planet likely has an iron-rich core.

iron core

The researchers then narrowed down several possibilities for the planet’s interior composition and found that the scenario that best fit the data showed that an iron core likely constitutes 86% of the planet’s interior, similar to the composition of Mercury.

“We’re discovering a planet the size of Mars that has the composition of Mercury,” said Roland Vanderspek, principal research scientist at MIT and co-author of the study. “It is among the smallest planets detected to date and is circling an M dwarf in a very narrow orbit.”

As they continue to study GJ 367b and its star, scientists hope to detect signals from other planets in the system. The properties of these planets—such as their spacing and orbital orientation—may provide clues to how the GJ 367b and other ultra-short-period planets came to be.

“Understanding how these planets get so close to their host stars is a bit like a detective story,” said Natalia Guerrero, a member of Tess’s team. “Why is this planet losing its outer atmosphere? How did he get close? Was this process peaceful or violent?”

