Pourchaire is stopped on the grid and is hit by Fittipaldi at the start of F2 in Saudi Arabia – Formula 2

Start of Sunday F2 race in Arabia: Theo Pourchaire was stopped and was hit by Enzo Fittipaldi (Video: F2)

A very serious accident marked the beginning of the main Formula 2 race in Saudi Arabia. Right at the start, in the late afternoon of this Sunday (5), Théo Pourchaire had the ART Grand Prix car stopped on the grid. Enzo Fittipaldi, who was close behind, couldn’t avoid the contact and hit the back of the bolide very hard. The test direction then raised the red flag.

The race had already started with a delay of 40 minutes because the organization of the Saudi circuit, together with the FIA ​​race direction, determined the replacement of a retaining barrier and also the verification of the asphalt conditions in a certain section of the track.

Ambulance entered the lane for rescue after the accident (Photo: Reproduction)

On the presentation lap, Clément Novalak had the car stopped and had to start from the pits. But when the race started for real, a strong accident forced the race direction to raise the red flag. Théo Pourchaire was stopped in the square bracket on the grid and had the car hit the nail on the head by Enzo Fittipaldi, who was coming further behind.

There were no images right after the crash, and the ambulance in front of the safety car brought even more concern. The race, then, was interrupted, and the race direction determined the start for 12:45 pm (Brasilia time), with a duration of 20 minutes and another lap.

Minutes after the restart, the International Automobile Federation issued a brief statement. “The pilots were immediately attended to by the emergency and medical staff. Both are aware and withdrawn by doctors. The pilots were transferred by ambulance and helicopter to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah,” says the FIA ​​statement.

The big accident at the start of the main F2 race (Video: Playback)

