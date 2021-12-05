Preta Gil talks about the ‘Show of the famous’ and the new house

Preta Gil (Photo: Alex Santana)

As an artist, Black Gil you know how difficult it is to deal with negative reviews when they arise. Therefore, the singer resorts to empathy to play the role of judge of the “Show of the famous”, aired on the “Sunday with Huck”:

– I take the greatest care in the world, I put myself a lot in their shoes. I don’t make a judgment, I make an assessment of what I saw, always trying to say constructive and welcoming things. I commented from the beginning: I would not have the slightest condition to assume this responsibility with this role of judging, criticizing. I make a constructive assessment.

She says that she was even invited to be one of the contestants on the board, but she refused:

– I have a lot of admiration for those who accept. I don’t play or cards. I’m terrified of competition. I remember using this when I talked to the director earlier this year. I did the “Dancing of the Famous” in 2005. I remember the dread, the panic I felt before I entered. A lot of insecurity. And I’m not disciplined, I’m not in the habit of rehearsing. My schedule was pretty crazy. I rehearsed little. It got insecure and stuck. Knowing me, I didn’t agree. But my hat is off completely and I’m a big fan of the painting. when Luciano (Huck) invited me (to be sworn in), I said: “Of course I will”. As a singer, stopped for so long, almost two years without doing a show and leaving home, going to record is my show too, not just theirs. I’m going to watch, but it’s a possibility to get dressed, to put on makeup and think about the look, work. For better or worse, in two months I have had a routine. It did me a lot of good emotionally.

Still isolated and with “very great rigor in relation to Covid’s protocols”, Preta preferred not to put the Bloco da Preta on the street next year:

– There is still no carnival in Brazil. No city hall or state government authorized it. Meven though it is authorized, it is my position that in 2022 I will not leave. I feel really still very insecure and vulnerable. Both me and my audience. I see notes saying I canceled the block, but I can’t cancel something that wasn’t checked. I never confirmed. It’s sad, it’s not an easy position. THE people talk about hundreds of jobs, but I will always think of some way to compensate my team in the absence of carnival. Unfortunately, it’s a sacrifice we have to make. It’s too early. All this I thought before there was a variant. Now then…

Preta plans to return to the stage in 2022, when she completes 20 years of her career. A tour with Gilberto Gil and the whole family in Europe is also scheduled, which will lead to a series on Amazon’s Prime Video (read the news published by the column this Saturday, 4). While all this does not materialize, the singer takes care of her change. She was going to start building a house in Itanhangá, in the West Zone of Rio, but ended up interrupting the project and rented another one, in Joá:

– In the pandemic, I wanted to move into a house, but I decided to build one. I bought land and started the work. Then I realized I was getting into a bottomless pit. I started at a time when there was a lack of inputs in the market and budgets were sky high. So I started looking at houses for rent. I found the house where I am now and I loved it. I postponed the construction of mine and decided to live in it for a while to see if I, my husband (Rodrigo Godoy) and my dogs like and we adapt. If I like it, I can stay here or else get excited to build ours again.

Married since 2015, she has already declared that she is thinking about having one more child. The 47-year-old singer is already the mother of 26-year-old Francisco:

– People think, the gate is open. We can get pregnant naturally or not, but my time is running out. It is clear in our heads that we are going to be parents, yes, but the way it will be is not defined. Life imposes itself, especially with time passing by. There are possibilities, we are not in a hurry, because life is like this, we are moving, there is a lot going on. We leave it open. It could be that you get pregnant naturally. If I don’t succeed, we might want to adopt, anything is possible.

Preta Gil with her husband, Rodrigo Godoy, in their new house (Photo: Reproduction)