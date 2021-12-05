Priced at R$10k, Tesla announces cyberpunk quads for kids

After launching an electric ATV quad for adults, Tesla announced the launch of the Tesla Cyberquad for kids.

Read more: After update, Tesla autopilot gets dangerous bug

It is already available for sale, for now only in the United States, on Tesla’s official website, but the vehicles will only be delivered from the second week of December onwards. The company also stated that it does not guarantee that deliveries will be made before the holidays this month.

Cyberpunk quads for kids

According to information confirmed by Tesla, Cybersquad was developed for children 8 years and older. The toy costs US$ 1,900, in Brazil, according to the current price, the value will be around R$ 10,600, in other words, almost the value of a used car.

The luxury toy has a steel frame, padded seat, adjustable suspension and disc brake. Adopting the cyberpunk style loved by Elon Musk, the toy also features LED light bars.

It still manages to reach a top speed of 16 km/h, while the average speed and reverse can reach up to 8 km/h. For a full charge, the battery lasts up to 24 km and needs to be charged for 5 hours, its autonomy will depend on the child’s weight, the terrain where you are driving and the speed chosen.

This, however, is not the only news from Tesla with an aesthetic similar to Cybertruck. Recently, the company also launched a whistle that has the same look as the vehicle. As for the truck that inspired the products, it still doesn’t have a date to reach the market, the forecast is for 2022.