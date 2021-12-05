producer of the film City of God dies

Film producer Marc Alain François Gouyou Beauchamps died today, aged 61, of bladder cancer, in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

In an Instagram post, the son of the producer of the films “City of God” and “Madame Satã”, Bruno Beauchamps, reported that his father struggled for life after a stroke, but ended up not resisting cancer.

My father is a very warrior, he was terminal for years, but he continued fighting as he could, he really wanted to live. Had a stroke, did not resist bladder cancer. I was with him in the hospital at the time he died. I had my hand on his chest and I could feel the last beat of his heart. It was beautiful.

Bruno Beauchamps.

Marc Beauchamps was born in France and arrived in Brazil at the age of 19 to direct the documentary about Serra Pelada. He marked the country’s cinema history with the productions of “City of God” and “Madame Satã”.

“He changed cinema with his visionary gaze and his genius ideas. Among so many films, he made Cidade de Deus when no one believed in a “favela film”, paid tribute to his son.

Beauchamps leaves behind a wife, Fernanda Vasconcelos, and children Bruno and Julia. The wake is scheduled for tomorrow, at 12:00 pm (GMT), at the São Francisco Xavier cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro.