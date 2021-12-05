Professor Girafales had an extramarital affair with Dona Florinda

Who never wanted to know the outcome of Professor Girafales’ romance with Dona Florinda in the series “Chaves”? Well, what is known now is that the story has not taken on new directions due to the fact that Ruben Aguirre’s character is married in the plot and has an extramarital relationship with Quico’s mother (Carlos Villagrán).

In an interview with “Javier Alarcón” on Youtube, Roberto Gómez Fernández, the son of Roberto Bolaños, revealed that the teacher was not a single man who exchanged flirtations with the character played by Florinda Meza.

“Professor Girafales wore a wedding ring. In several chapters you can see the wedding ring on his hand. So, the true story of Professor Girafales is that he is really married,” revealed the son of the actor who played Chaves.

In the series, Girafales lived a love story with Dona Florinda. He always showed up with a bunch of flowers in his hand. The couple was immortalized in the memory of fans with the slogan “wouldn’t you like to come in for a cup of coffee?”.

With the revelation, it is possible to understand why the novel does not have developments beyond the afternoons of ‘cups of coffee’ in the plot.

And Chaves’ family?

Another curiosity in the series is about the character Chaves’ family. Roberto Bolaños’ son said that Chaves was an orphan boy due to the lack of actors to record the character’s family.

“Because we didn’t have actors. We needed a giant cast to have complete families and there wasn’t space,” he said.

Roberto Bolaños, the interpreter of Chaves, died at the age of 85 in Cancun, Mexico. Actor Rubén Aguirre, who gave life to Professor Girafales, died in 2016.