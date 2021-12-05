Protesters take action against Bolsonaro in Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

Abhishek Pratap

Protesters protest against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in Belo Horizonte this Saturday afternoon (4). The group focused on Praça da Liberdade, in the South-Central region of the capital, and left the site at around 4 pm, heading to Praça Sete.

The act, called “Bolsonaro Never Again”, was summoned by women of feminist movements and collectives, trade union centrals and political parties.

The protesters ask for the Bolsonaro’s impeachment and protest against hunger, misery and sexism.

Agents of the Transport and Transit Company of Belo Horizonte (BHTrans) guide the traffic during the passage of protesters.

Act against President Jair Bolsonaro in Belo Horizonte

Protesters carry banner against hunger and Bolsonaro

Protest against Bolsonaro in Belo Horizonte

Protesters in an act against Bolsonaro in Belo Horizonte

