PSG kicks off a tie with Lens at the end of Lionel Messi’s off day

Paris Saint-Germain escaped a stoppage loss to Lens, today (4), in the French Championship. Thanks to a goal by Wijnaldum in the 47th minute of the second half, the capital’s team pulled off a 1-1 draw in a very emotional duel valid for the 17th round. Fofana, in a midfield shot, scored for Lens

Stumbling away from home has no interference in the leaderboard. With two games to go in the first round, PSG have 42 points and lead by 13 points over Olympique de Marseille, the second-placed team. The campaign of 13 wins, three draws and one defeat leaves the team in the capital with 82.4% of success.

Lens, in turn, lets slip the possibility of taking a leap. The team reached 27 points and remains in fifth place, still behind Rennes and Nice. The team’s next game will be against Nantes, away from home, on the 10th. PSG returns to play for the French on the 12th, at home, against Monaco. Before that, they face Brugge, also at the Parc des Princes, in their last game of the first phase of the Champions League.

PSG without stars

Respecting the traditional rotation between its main players, PSG started the match with their top scorer on the bench. Mbappé, who scored 16 goals this season, was waiting for an “opportunity” to take the field. Another star out was Neymar, who is recovering from an ankle injury and should only return to play in February. The Paris attack was formed by Messi, Icardi and Di Maria.

Lens first half

Even without experiencing a good moment of the season, with just two points added from the last nine played, Lens dominated the first half. You can say that the home team didn’t come out ahead on the scoreboard only because of Navas’ interventions. There were 12 submissions on goal, according to data compiled by Footstats, forcing the PSG goalkeeper to make six saves.

PSG has better chances

Although they were more cornered under the pressure of Lens, PSG did not give up attacking and were dangerous when they attacked the hosts’ goal. This, however, happened more in the final stretch of the first half. Icardi was the first to test goalkeeper Leca, but the best opportunity was at Di Maria’s feet in the 46th minute. Hakimi’s cross found the Argentinian, who hit the first goal for another intervention by the goalkeeper.

Messi and Navas miss on goal

The second half started very open, with two teams looking for the goal. But it was Lens who shook the net taking advantage of the failure of two of their most experienced players. When trying to start playing through midfield, the PSG defense sent the ball to Messi, near the center circle. The Argentine suffered the anticipation of Medina and ended up unarmed. The ball spun and reached Fofana, who risked an intermediate kick. Navas tried to palm out, but the ball went under his arms and into the goal. A chicken at 16 minutes!

It wasn’t easy for PSG

PSG needed a draw and was already preparing for Mbappé’s entry, when they got scared. In a well-planned counterattack pulled by Fofana, the ball reached David Costa on the left. He invaded the area and gave a classy right-foot shot, but the ball crashed into the left post while Navas just watched the move.

Mbappé effect is not used

The entry of shirt 7 had the expectation that PSG’s attack would gain a lot in terms of speed and scoring opportunities. But none of that was seen. In the first minute on the field, Mbappé, with his head, forced Leca to make a save after a Messi cross. In the last few minutes, the speedster still risked a shot from afar that had another intervention by the goalkeeper.

PSG equals everything on persistence

The game was not good for PSG. But the possibility of playing with their pieces and changing the course of the match thanks to their aces transforms the results. And so it was against Lens. The match was heading towards a triumph for the hosts, if it weren’t for the Parisian pressure at the end. On 47 minutes, Mbappé’s cross found Wijnaldum free and, with a header, the Dutchman hit the right angle to equalize. On minute 49, Messi still had a great opportunity to try for victory in a free kick from the edge of the area, but the ball went over the goal.

Datasheet

Lens 1 x 1 PSG

Date: December 4, 2021 (Saturday)

Reason: 17th round of the French Championship

Referee: François Letexier

Yellow cards: Medina (Lens); Verratti and Hakimi (PSG)

Goals: Fofana, at 18 minutes of the first half (Lens); Wijnaldum, 47 minutes into the second half (PSG)

LENS

Leca; Daso, Fofana and Gradit; Claus, Doucouré, Kakuta (Sotoca), David Costa (Cahuzac) and Medina; Frankowski and Kalimuendo (Haidara). Technician: Franck Haise.

PSG

Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Bernat (Nuno Mendes); Danilo Pereira (Gueye), Paredes (Wijnaldum) and Verratti; Messi, Icardi (Mbappé) and Di Maria. Technician: Mauricio Pocchettino.