Ravi from ‘A place in the sun’, Juan Paiva celebrates success and buys a house in Vidigal at the age of 23: ‘I never wanted to leave here’

It’s a Friday afternoon, and Juan Paiva is driving down the busy Morro do Vidigal, where he lives, riding his Honda Biz motorcycle, wearing a helmet and wearing flip-flops, shorts and a white shirt. The actor carries a backpack with sneakers and a shirt, which would be another clothing option to use in the photo in this article. Waiting for him are a reporter, photographer and two press officers he has just hired to take care of his professional demands, which have been many since he won the spotlight playing the praised Ravi of “A Place in the Sun”.

After some photos in the community where he was born and raised, he also suggests posing at Praia do Leblon, down there, and one of the places he likes to go when he’s not recording. It is there, with his back to Vidigal, that the actor reflects on where he arrived and all the way he went to success. “I don’t think I’ll ever be prepared. I take it one day at a time, but I’m very happy with the soap opera and all this repercussion”, he says, at 23 years old.

“I try to keep my foot on the ground, and that comes from my essence, from Vidigal. There is no wonder there and everyone knows the reality, how life is rushed… This is also part of my family, who asked me to have humility and simplicity. If one day I fly too much, my head goes to a place far from my reality, they will surely charge me”, he adds.

Juan Paiva was a father at age 16 Photo: Leo Martins/Extra

Juan arrived at prime time after struggling hard for his place in the sun. He started his acting career at the age of 8, being part of the famous “ Nós do Morro”, a theater group in his community that revealed talents such as Thiago Martins, Babu Santana, Roberta Rodrigues and many others.

Renovation in the parents’ house

The actor already has two successful soap operas in his curriculum, “Malhação, live the difference” and “Totalmente mais”, four films (one of them being “5 x Favela”, in which he acted as one of the protagonists at the age of 10), a trip to the Cannes Film Festival, in France (his first international trip because of his performance in “Sem seu Blood”), and many personal achievements: he was a father at age 16, helped his family and managed to buy his long-awaited home, where he’s going to move soon, right there in Vidigal.

“I bought a house next to my mother’s. It’s still not the house of my dreams, but it’s a house that I can give comfort to my daughter and wife. It doesn’t have a swimming pool, but there will be a shower for a barbecue and a view of São Paulo. Conrado”, he celebrates, revealing that he doesn’t think about leaving the hill: “I always wondered why I never wanted to leave Vidigal. I feel very comfortable there. Here (points to Leblon), it’s beautiful, but not very my vibe. Maybe one day, when I’m older and want some peace of mind, I’ll think about going out.”

The eldest of the three children of the waiter Celso and the housewife Jacira, Juan was also able to fulfill one of his parents’ greatest dreams: “With the money from the soap opera ‘Totalmente Especiais’, I remodeled my mother’s house. I dreamed of buying my motorcycle, but with my planning, the renovation of my parents’ house came first, then my house and, finally, my motorcycle”.

Juan Paiva was born and raised in Vidigal Photo: Leo Martins/Extra

father at 16 years old

Before completing high school at a public school in Leblon, the actor studied at a private school in the community thanks to his godfather, who paid the fees. That’s where Juan’s daughter Analice, 7 years old, goes to school. “Today I can pay”, celebrates Juan, reflecting on the ideal world he would like for the girl in the future:

“I want her to be a strong person, because she’s all about being a woman, slum dweller and black. I want her to see me as a positive reference, a person she’s really proud of. And whenever she has moments of fragility , she can look at a picture of me and her mother and think that life is more than that. Unfortunately, I know that she will still experience a lot of prejudice. Every father dreams that the world is better for his son”.

The girl is the result of a relationship with the receptionist Luana Souza, with whom the actor has been in a stable relationship for eight years. The two were parents at an early age. “At first, of course, it’s nerve-racking. But, even when young, we said: ‘let’s face it without running away from the problem’. I rented a house and we moved in together”, he recalls.

Juan Paiva and Luana Souza with their daughter, Analice Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

From his humble childhood in the favela, he remembers moments of leisure, such as playing ball and playing hide and seek in the alleys of the hill, and he remembers well the care his mother took to raise him.

“Even without recourse, my parents always supported me and believed in me. Where I lived, I suffered a lot from asthma and bronchitis, because my house did not have a good structure, and this motivated me to want to improve my life. I was never ashamed of where I live. On the contrary, it is necessary to be born artists or someone who rises and shows that the favela is not just violence”.

Juan is proud to be a representation also for himself for portraying on TV the reality of the “black, slum dweller and humble family”. Despite the coincidences, he says he is very different from the character Ravi: “I identify with his sensitivity. I’m also sensitive. Injustices, for example, make me cry”.

Sensitivity also emerges when he begins to enumerate the happiest moments of his life and recalls the simpler and more special ones lived with his parents:

“I’m happy with all my achievements, but what makes me more fulfilled is giving my parents what they didn’t have. I remember the first time I took my mom to Outback (a restaurant), or I gave my dad a Botafogo shirt”, she says, with tears in her eyes: “It really makes me sensitive and happy.