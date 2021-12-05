Recall: every HB20 line is called for brake failure

Hyundai do Brasil is calling the owners of vehicles HB20, HB20S and HB20X, models 2021 and 2022, manufactured between 11/5/2020 and 11/15/2021, to attend a brand dealership in order to carry out the cylinder replacement brake master for free.

According to the manufacturer, a variation in the machining of the brake master cylinder was identified that could damage the sealing seals of this component. This damage can affect the operation of the brake master cylinder on a batch of vehicles, causing reduced efficiency or loss of braking.

If there is a reduction in efficiency or loss of braking while driving the vehicle, which may, in extreme cases, lead to accidents, with consequent material damage and serious or even fatal physical injuries to the driver, passengers and third parties.

Hyundai recommends that the driver discontinue using the vehicle and immediately look for a nearest dealership. The service started since yesterday, December 2, 2021.

Check out the chassis involved below:

Model Fabrication date Chassis involved

(8 last digits) HB20, HB20S and HB20X 11/5/2020 to 11/15/2021 MP138690 to NP262686

The free inspection of all vehicles subject to this campaign and the replacement of the brake master cylinder will be carried out at the HMB dealership network, lasting approximately 2 (two) hours.

Scheduling for the inspection can be done directly at the preferred HMB dealership. In case of doubts, the customer is available by calling 0800-770-3355.

