Record reporter reveals fight against Parkinson’s at 43 years old

Reporter André Tal, 43, revealed that he is fighting Parkinson’s disease. In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, from Record, he said that he is undergoing an experimental treatment to treat the disease. “From now on, I will break the silence about something I have been trying to hide for years,” said the channel’s former international correspondent.

The journalist’s treatment takes place in Miami, in the United States, with the Brazilian physician Marc Abreu, who specializes in degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

The therapy consists of a progression of Parkinson’s and restoring movement affected by the disease, a procedure approved by the FDA, the US government agency responsible for approving health-related tests and research.

The station reported that the first contact between the journalist and the doctor took place in September, when Tal interviewed Abreu for the JR Mundo program. At the time, he did not reveal that he had Parkinson’s.

Since 2006 on the channel, André Tal is responsible for producing special reports and presenting some programs on Record News. He has previously been an international correspondent in New York, and has covered events such as the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

