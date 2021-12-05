Renovations, stays… Botafogo lives a decisive month for the future of the cast

With the title of the Series B of Brasileirão, the Botafogo got, with a sense of relief, a fair right to celebrate the return to the elite. That, however, is over: less than a week after the game that marked the awarding of the trophy, in the 2-2 draw with Guarani, Alvinegro is already “scratching its head” by planning for 2022.

Eduardo Freeland, football director at Glorioso, has issues to be resolved in virtually every sector of the field. From Enderson Moreira to Rafael Navarro, Botafogo lives with players who stood out during the year, but who, for short contracts, have no guaranteed future at Nilton Santos.

The time of bonds is a consequence of Botafogo’s financial situation. With the coffers compromised, Alvinegro had to look for players at low cost and offering loans – as in the cases of Marco Antônio, Luís Oyama and Barreto, for example. Now, run after it to try to keep the highlights.

The mission is difficult. By valuing players, clubs that carry economic rights ask for money – something out of Botafogo’s reality. During the week, Marco Antônio’s wife published a farewell message with Nilton Santos Stadium in the background. He shouldn’t be the only one to leave – of course, not everyone will.

The financial part is a daily agenda in this “interseason” at Botafogo. Enderson Moreira even wants to know what the size of the investment will be and how much salary he can use to be able to hire in 2022. The renewal with the coach is heading towards a happy ending.

With players, the story is different. Rafael Navarro, one of the club’s main highlights of the season, has a contract ending in December and so far has not shown signs of renewing it. Regarding borrowed, Alvinegro expresses interest in staying with Luís Oyama and Marco Antônio, for example, but negotiations with Mirassol and Bahia, respectively, are difficult.

December will be a month of definitions – be they positive or negative. The truth is that, behind the scenes, the 2022 season has already started and Botafogo is living the first steps of assembling the cast for the Serie A dispute.