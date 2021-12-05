Residents flee gigantic ash cloud after volcano eruption in Indonesia; watch VIDEO | World

Images posted on social media show residents fleeing a gigantic cloud of ash after a volcano, Semeru, erupted in Indonesia this Saturday (4) (see video above).

At least one person died and another 41 were injured, according to the Reuters news agency. The eruption took place at 15:00 local time (around 3:00 GMT).

Rescue teams were mobilized to evacuate villagers in the face of advancing lava, which destroyed a bridge in the Lumajang area in the east of the island.

“Many areas have been darkened by volcanic ash,” said the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) spokesman, Abdul Muhari. “We are building shelters in various areas of Lumajang.”

Local authorities have established a 5 km restricted zone around the volcano’s crater.

AirNav Indonesia, which controls Indonesian airspace, said in a statement that the eruption had “no significant impact” on flights. The Seneru volcano, the highest on the island of Java, is among the country’s nearly 130 active volcanoes.