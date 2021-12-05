restrictions threaten global growth, says IMF

The spread of omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, and the adoption of new restrictions to contain its spread could jeopardize world growth, according to the director general of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

According to the IMF representative, the rapid advance of omicron led to the implementation of measures that threaten the economic recovery and may “force” the Fund to revise its global projections downwards. “A new variant with rapid expansion could affect confidence and we will likely have cuts to our October projections for global growth,” explained Georgieva on Friday (3).

In its latest estimate, the IMF had already made a less optimistic forecast, estimating world GDP growth of 5.9% in 2021, instead of the previous 6%. In 2022, the expectation is 4.9%. About a week after South Africa announced the detection of the new strain, the new strain has already been located in 38 countries and has led governments to tighten sanitary measures and close their borders.

Regardless of omicron, the delta-caused Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in many countries: Russia recorded its deadliest month since the start of the health crisis in October, with 74,893 virus-related deaths, according to the agency. Rosstat statistics. In total, the number of deaths exceeds 520 thousand.

With a low vaccination rate, variants emerge

Across the European Economic Area (European Union plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) 109 cases had been reported by midday on Friday, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). In addition, several countries such as Spain, the United States and Australia have reported cases of local transmission, with infected patients who have not traveled abroad. Tunisia and Mexico announced the first infections this Friday.

The appearance of this variant is “definitive proof” of the danger of inequalities, Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (ICRC), Francesco Rocca, told AFP, who recalled the threat of “new variants in places where the rate of vaccination is very low”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said vaccine coverage and inadequate levels of detection, especially in Africa, are “a perfect recipe for strains to reproduce and spread.”

many uncertainties

Although the new variant appears to be more contagious, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Friday that there are still no reports of omicron-related deaths. As more countries detect the new strain, “we will have more cases, more information and – although I hope not – possibly deaths,” he said.

There are also doubts regarding the lethality and resistance of the vaccine to omicrons. In South Africa, the new variant is already in the majority and health authorities have reported an increase in infections in children. A South African study found that the risk of getting Covid-19 again is three times greater with omicron than with beta and delta variants.

(With information from AFP)