Result of Lotofácil 2389 on Saturday (12/04/21)

This Saturday, December 4th, the draw for the result of the Lotofácil contest 2389 was held at 8:32 pm (Brasilia time). The prize was estimated at R$1.5 million and to win it was necessary to match the 15 dozen.

Result of Lotofácil 2389

Now, check out today’s Lotofácil numbers: 04-05-06-08-09-10-12-11-18-19-21-22-23-24-25.

Lotofácil Award

Hitting from 11 dozen of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2389, bettors manage to win a prize. In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$5 for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits.

After deducting fixed payouts, 13% goes to 14-number matchers and 62% goes to 15-tens matchers. If more than one bet hits the result, the jackpot will be prorated equally among all the hitters.

Therefore, the main prize can vary, being higher or lower than the estimated by Lotteries Caixa. If there is no corrector for the result of Lotofácil 2389, regardless of the prize pool, the value accumulates for the following competition, in the respective range.

How to receive the lottery prize?

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of amounts from online bets to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2389, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

The probability of hitting the result of Lotofácil 2389 with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a 20 tens game (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

