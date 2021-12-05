Result of Timemania 1721 today, 12/04; prize will be BRL 3.1 million – Country

In contest 1721, Timemania raffled a value of R$ 3.1 million. The draw was broadcast by Caixa Econômica Federal since 20:00 today Saturday, 12/04. To participate, the minimum amount is R$3.00.

Result Timemania contest 1721

57 – 15 – 74 – 33 – 30 – 25 – 39

heart team

69 – Sport of Pernambuco

How to play at Timemania?

To participate, you must choose ten numbers and a Heart Team. In each contest, seven numbers and a Heart Team are drawn. With three to seven hits, or the hit of a Heart Team, you win.

You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 2 or 4 consecutive contests).

What are the odds?

According to Caixa, the chances of winning Timemania vary according to the type of bet. Check out the odds:

Probabilities of hits Minimum bet: R$3.00 – 10 numbers tracks Number of hits Probability of hit (1 in) 1st 7 numbers 26,472,637 2nd 6 numbers 216,103 3rd 5 numbers 5,220 4th 4 numbers 276 5th 3 numbers 29 heart team a football club 80

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.