Result of Today’s Lucky Day 539, 12/04; prize is BRL 800 thousand – Country

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Result of Today’s Lucky Day 539, 12/04; prize is BRL 800 thousand – Country 3 Views

In contest 539, the Lucky Day raffled a value of R$ 800 thousand. The draw took place at 20:00 this Saturday, carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.00.

Lucky Day Result contest 539

27 – 12 – 07 – 23 – 16 – 14 – 26

LUCK MONTH

03 – March

How to play on Lucky Day?

To participate, you need to choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 that are available, plus “1 Month of Luck”. Thus, each contest draws seven numbers and one “Lucky Month”. You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 3,6,9 or 12 consecutive contests).

What are the odds?

According to Caixa, the chances of winning vary depending on the type of bet. Check out the odds:

Probabilities of hits

Minimum bet: R$2.00 – 7 numbers

award strips7 (single bet)8 (8 bets)9 (36 bets)10 (120 bets)11 (330 bets)12 (792 bets)13 (1,716 bets)14 (3,432 bets)15 (6,435 bets)
7 hits2,629,575328,69673,04321,9137,96833201,532766408
6 hits15,6524,0831,422596284149855132
5 hits453185904929191397
4 hits372113965433
lucky month121212121212121212

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be over 18 years old;
  • Have a CPF;
  • Have an email;
  • Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

  • Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
  • Inform your personal data;
  • Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
  • Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.


I want to receive exclusive content about Brazil

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Trump raises $1 billion in investments for his social network – International

(photo: AFP) The company that is expected to give rise to the future social network …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved