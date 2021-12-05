Results of the Quina contest 5722 on Saturday (12/04/21)

This Saturday, December 4th, the drawing for the result of Quina contest 5722 was held at 20:08 (Brasilia time). The prize was accumulated in R$ 3.7 million and the ticket that had all the dozens won.

Result of Quina 5722

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 14-40-51-56-57.

Quina Prize Winners

Tickets that are registered with two, three, four or all five numbers from the result of Quina 5722 will be awarded some amount. The jackpot goes to the bet that has all the numbers drawn and, if there is more than one player, the main amount will be divided equally between the parties.

Caixa allocates a part of the amount collected in the draw to the payment of prizes in the modality. No Quina band has a fixed prize pool and the amount of winners is defined after the division between the parties.

If you don’t have a correct result for today’s Quina 5722 in any band, the prize rolls over to the next contest, in the first prize band.

How to receive Quina’s award?

Caixa recalls that premiums worth more than R$1,903.98 are paid exclusively at the bank’s branches. Winners should also be aware of dates. Prizes expire after 90 days from the date of the draw.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counting from the drawing of the result of Quina 5722 today.

See too:

Federal Lottery Results This Saturday

Result of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena