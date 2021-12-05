Rio de Janeiro Health Secretary denies official decision to cancel New Year’s Eve

The State Health Secretary of Rio de Janeiro, Alexandre Chieppe, denied that the technical support group that advises the State Health Department to deal with the current scenario of Covid-19 has produced any document with a recommendation for the cancellation of New Year’s Eve.

The information contradicts Mayor Eduardo Paes, who declared, this Saturday (04), that he had taken the decision to cancel the party after the state government’s scientific committee recommended not holding the event.

SES-RJ confirmed that today the group defends the non-fulfillment, but that only on December 15 would there be a final word on New Year’s Eve 2022. Chieppe informed that the current recommendation was not yet valid as a definitive position on the subject.

Now, the decision that would be taken by December 15th based on new knowledge that might emerge, mainly about the Ômicron variant, will be brought forward.

Despite Mayor Eduardo Paes confirming the cancellation of New Year’s Eve, Governor Cláudio Castro declared on his social networks moments later that both will meet with state and municipal health technicians this week for a joint announcement about the event. Paes did not comment on the post.

Throughout the week, the technical support group that advises the SES-RJ assessed at a meeting, and as a precaution, it would be prudent to signal the suspension of events with agglomeration even in open environments.

However, the topic would be discussed again in another meeting in the next 15 days, even to better understand the dynamics of the Ômicron variant. The country already has six confirmed cases. Only after this meeting, the State Department of Health would officially take a stand on the year-end festivities.

Still on the subject, the technical support group that advises the SES-RJ guided the municipalities “to monitor the cases of symptomatic travelers coming from any country, for a period of 14 days, in view of the emergence of the new variant”.

The considerations ratified in the minutes this Friday (3rd) also highlighted the possibility of the risk of spreading the virus in large events with circulation of people from different origins.