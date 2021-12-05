Rodolfo Landim is re-elected and remains at the head of Flamengo for the next three years – Flamengo

With more than 60% of the votes, president of Flamengo maintained favoritism and commands the club in the next three years

This Saturday (04), in Gávea, Flamengo’s new presidential election was held, and the result was to be expected. Current agent, Rodolfo Landim, from Chapa Roxa, was re-elected and will remain in charge of Rubro-Negro for the next three years.

Four candidates made themselves available to take charge of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. They were: Rodolfo Landim (Roxa Plate), Walter Monteiro (Gold Plate), Marco Aurélio Asseff (Blue Plate) and Ricardo Hinrichsen (White Plate).

About seven thousand people were able to participate in the vote, including owners, equity, taxpayers, off-rio taxpayers, among others. It is noteworthy, however, that the election was only under a special regime, and only 2002 voters attended the club’s headquarters, in Gávea, to register their vote.

See rresult:

Rodolfo Landim: 1301 votes

Marcos Aurélio Asseff: 284

Walter Monteiro: 283

Ricardo Hinrichsen: 134

Whites – 4

Nulls – 5

Total votes: 2011



The final result placed @AsseffMarco in front of @womonteiro by 1 vote. The Blue plate takes to the transitional body of the Deliberative: 40 members, being 30 incumbent and 10 alternates.

For the CoAD: 18 members, being 12 full members and 6 alternates.

For the CoAD: 18 members, being 12 full members and 6 alternates. #EleicoesFla2021 #columnarfla https://t.co/Ilqc7wVDci — Tulio Rodrigues (@PoetaTulio) December 5, 2021

The Azul ticket, by Marcos Aurélio Assef, second place, takes to the transitory body of the Deliberative: 40 members, 30 of whom are incumbent and 10 substitutes. For the CoAD there are 18 members, 12 full members and six alternates.