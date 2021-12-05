Rodolfo Landim is re-elected president and leads the club until 2024

In a election held today (4), Rodolfo Landim was reelected president of Flamengo. The current president, who headed Chapa Roxa, will remain in charge of Rubro-Negro for the next three years.

Landim confirmed his favoritism against the other candidates and overcame Marco Aurélio Asseff (Blue), Ricardo Hinrichsen (White) and Walter Monteiro (Gold).

Landim received 1301 votes, against 284 for Marco Asseff, 283 by Walter Monteiro and 134 by Ricardo Hinrichsen.

Confirmed the “expressive victory”, Landim asked for the union of all the red and black people in favor of “our greater good”, but foresees a difficult management.

“It was an expressive victory. It is the recognition of the effort of an entire team. I think it will be another three tough years, but the most important thing is that what we have always proposed is the union of all. After the election, we have to to think that we are all rubro-negro, and we have to work together for our greatest good, which is our club,” said Landim.

“The years will be difficult, we are still going through pandemic problems. But, if we’ve come this far in these conditions, we’ve achieved what we’ve achieved, I have no doubts that we’ll be able to achieve even better results. Let’s roll up our sleeves. work ahead,” he added.

During the 2018 campaign, Landim was against re-election. He even indicated that he would put the matter on the agenda at the Council, but, convinced by his peers, he ran again in 2021.

The re-election came after a successful three-year period in football. During his tenure, Flamengo was champion of Libertadores, bi of the Brasileiro, bi of the Supercopa do Brasil and tri of Carioca.

Despite that, the election took place in the midst of a crisis in the portfolio, after the vice runner-up at Libertadores and the resignation of coach Renato Gaúcho. The choice of a new coach is one of the most urgent agendas for the administration that has remained in power.

With the result in the ballot box, the sights are turned to restructuring the football department and hiring the coach. Some foreign names are on the club’s radar, which hopes to speed up negotiations from now on.

Next Tuesday (7), the Board of Directors of Fla votes the budget for 2022. With an expected turnover of around R$ 1 billion, the club starts the year with healthy finances, but with football in debate.