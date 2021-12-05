Rooster: City Hall vetoes title party at Savassi this Sunday (5); understand

The event scheduled by businessmen to celebrate, this Sunday (5), at Savassi, the title of Brazilian champion at Atlético, will not be held. The license was refused by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte.

In a note sent to the report of the Super.FC, the municipal executive said that the request was denied for “not meeting the licensing requirements”. When questioned, PBH did not detail the main problems.

The party, called “I believed, the Bi day has arrived”, is scheduled to take place at Praça Diogo Vasconcelos, the traditional Savassi square, with a structure with LED panels, a food court and chemical toilets.

The time coincides with the match between Galo and Bragantino, at 4 pm, at Mineirão, when Atlético will receive the competition cup. Organizers also promised an electric trio with live shows.

The article contacted the producer JDCultural, responsible for organizing the event, who said they are not aware of the ban. If the impediment is confirmed, the company intends to file a lawsuit so that the event can happen.

Earlier this week, Mayor Alexandre Kalil confirmed that he had received a request for a possible party for the title of Brazilian champion. He went so far as to say that the city hall could not “prevent anything”, but suggested to club officials that they hold the festivities on the Esplanada do Mineirão.

Atlético were the anticipated champion of the Brazilian Nationals last Thursday, beating Bahia de Volta, 3-2. Because of the fans’ party, at Praça 7, the team was fined by the City Hall at just over R$ 3, 6 thousand.

