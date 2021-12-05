Rooster: who will be the opponent in the Brazilian Super Cup? Understand

The Supercopa do Brasil, a competition created in 1990 and resumed in 2020 after almost 20 years of interruption, brings together the champions of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil from the previous year, in a single game, already has a defined representative in 2022: Atlético , who was Brazilian champion this week. But who would be Galo’s opponent if the club also wins the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR?

The opponent is already defined and would be Flamengo. According to the regulations, in case the same club wins both competitions, the other finalist in the Super Cup is the Brazilian vice-champion. And the rubro-negro has already secured second place in the Brasileirão. With 71 points, Flamengo can no longer be overtaken.

Flamengo, in fact, is the current two-time Supercopa champion. As Brazilian champion in 2019 and 2020, he won the duels against Athletico-PR (2019 Brazil Cup champion) and Palmeiras (2020 Brazil Cup champion). The two games were played at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.

The first Supercopa champion, in 1990, was Grêmio, which won the first Brazil Cup, in 1989. The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul defeated Vasco, the 1989 Brazilian champion, in the only time the Supercopa was decided in two games. Grêmio scored 2-0 at home and drew 0-0 in Rio. In 1991, in a single game, Corinthians, the Brazilian champion, scored 1-0 at Flamengo, champion of the Copa do Brasil, at Morumbi. Afterwards, the competition was no longer disputed until it returned to the calendar in 2020.

If Athletico-PR defeats Galo in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Paraná will be Atlético’s opponents in the 2022 Super Cup, which still has no date and place set. In the last two years, it was played in the months of February (2020) and April (2021), in Brasília. The Brazil Cup finals are scheduled for December 12th and 15th. The first game is at Mineirão and the return game at Arena da Baixada.

