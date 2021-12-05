Rooster x Bragantino: records, cup and party promise big farewell to Belo Horizonte

After having won the Brazilian bi-championship two rounds in advance, Atlético still have some goals to accomplish in the competition. At least, that’s what the fans promise, which sold out tickets for the duel against Bragantino in less than four hours of sales.

Since it is Atlético’s farewell as home team at the Brazilian Nationals, the expectation is that the new Mineirão’s own athletic record will be broken, achieved in the victory over Juventude. At the time, 61,476 fans witnessed the victory in Alvinegro. Now, 61,573 tickets have been sold.

All in order to witness the story of Captain Junior Alonso raising his glass. The Brazilian champion’s trophy will arrive in the capital of Minas Gerais on Sunday and will be raised by Atlético after 50 years of waiting.

For all that, fans want another record. The organized fans Galoucura promises to make the biggest mosaic in the history of Mineirão, occupying all sectors of the stadium.

Team

On the field, Cuca should mix the starting lineup with reserves. Without disfiguring the team too much, the coach will put on the field those who are less worn out due to the sequence of games and the post-title party in the early hours of Thursday to Friday.

Allan and Jair should return to the team, as they were suspended against Bahia. Diego Costa, due to his record, could be rested, despite having been left out of the game in Salvador for the third yellow card.

The tendency is that for the last round, against Grêmio, and already aiming for the finals of the Copa do Brasil, Cuca will opt for a totally reserve team.

Atlético x Bragantino

Reason: 37th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship

Local: Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Horary: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschillia and Sidimar dos Santos Meures (PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Streaming: Super 91.7 FM radio, Globo and Premiere FC

Athletic

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana (Dodo); Allan, Jair and Zaracho (Tchê Tchê); Nacho (Vargas), Hulk and Keno (Savarino). Technician: head

Bragantino

Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Natan and Luan Cândido; Jadsom Silva, Emiliano Martínez, Praxedes and Artur; Ytalo and Cuello. Technician: Maurice Barbieri

