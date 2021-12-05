Sale of luxury apartments in São Paulo breaks record in 2021 – Economy

Those with money to spend can have the luxury of choice: at least 200 square meters of area, high ceilings, acoustic finishing, a bathroom in each room and at least four parking spaces. The list of requirements, which is long and does not stop there, reflects the profile of the fastest growing civil construction segment in São Paulo: residential buildings for the (very) wealthy.

At a time when the economy has entered a technical recession – with the 0.1% drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter – and in which the average Brazilian suffers from drop in income and the inflation, construction companies rush to offer the “super-rich”, who seem oblivious to the country’s economic debacle, experiences that do not fall short of the most sophisticated hotels and country clubs.

A survey of the brain, a consultancy specializing in the real estate market, reveals that the launches of the luxury and super-luxury segment in São Paulo, from January to September 2021, totaled 4,217 units – an increase of 129% compared to the same period last year and double the expansion of the construction as a whole. Today, the share of these releases in the city is 8.5%, compared to 5.8% last year. It is a historically high participation: the previous record, of 7.8%, had been registered in 2019.

The general sales value of these luxury properties reached R$9.4 billion until September, almost doubling the value of the same period last year. In reais, the share of the very high income reached 37.5% in 2021 – another historic mark.

But, after all, what differentiates “luxury” from “super-luxury”? The sector works with price ranges, he explains Fabio Araujo, partner at Brain consulting. Luxury residential properties for the São Paulo market are those traded above R$1 million; the super-luxury, over R$ 2 million.

The estimate, according to the executive, is that luxury buildings are accessible to around 5% of the Brazilian population, while luxury buildings are restricted to the top of the pyramid – a dream attainable only by the richest 1% .

However, the most disputed apartments among São Paulo millionaires cost, on average, R$ 5.1 million, or R$ 21.7 thousand per square meter, points out Brain. The average size of these properties exceeds 200 m². In the most expensive apartments in the city, however, the square meter is worth R$ 63,000.

The strong growth of this segment of the market, especially of luxury, according to Araújo, is due to an equation formed by the effect of the pandemic, which made families look for larger properties. In addition, in 2020 the interest rate hit a historic low, making wealthier families rethink their investments, which led many people to buy a new property.

With interest rates rising, however, the party may be over. “In this public’s account, unlike what happens in the middle class, where interest affects the financing decision, what changes for them is whether it’s worth making another type of investment”, says the specialist.