Santos is doing the penultimate training session before visiting Flamengo, and Felipe Jonatan is still in doubt

This Saturday, Santos held its penultimate training session before facing Flamengo, away from home, for the 37th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The clash is scheduled for next Monday, at 20:00 (GMT).

For this match, Felipe Jonatan remains as a doubt. That’s because the left-back has an inflated pubis. Diego Tardelli, on the other hand, with edema in his thigh, is a definite loss, as the coach Fábio Carille said at a press conference this Friday.

On the other hand, Marinho should be available again. The attacker is free from thigh pain. Besides him, Léo Baptistão should also appear among those listed. The center forward has recovered from a calf injury that kept him off the pitch for nearly two months.

The trend, therefore, is for Carille to climb Santos with: João Paulo; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Marino and Marcos Leonardo.

At the moment, Peixe occupies the 12th position of Brasileirão, with 46 points, six more than Bahia, the first team within the relegation zone, and three less than América-MG, the club that opens the classification zone for the Liberators.

