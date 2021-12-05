São Paulo beat Corinthians and start with advantage

Playing at Morumbi, São Paulo took the lead in the final of the Paulista Feminine against Corinthians. with a goal of Micaelly, at the beginning of the second stage, the home team won the duel this afternoon (4).

The triumph of the tricolor also ends with Corinthians’ invincibility in the tournament. Adding the 11 matches of the first phase with the two of the semifinal, the club had conquered 12 victories and tied only once so far in the tournament.

The return match between the teams takes place this Wednesday (8), at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Tricolor plays for equality and Alvinegro need to win by two goals difference to stay with the tri of the State. If Corinthians wins by a goal difference, regardless of the score, the champion will be known in the penalty shootout.

Ant and other national team players from abroad

After saying his farewell to the Brazilian team on the 25th, Formiga was the right name to start the match for Tricolor today. However, the player returned injured to the irritation of the São Paulo club, which complained that the CBF had not warned the club of this injury.

Other athletes from both teams that were with the Brazilian team started on the bench because they missed training during the week. Duda, at São Paulo, and Tamires, at Corinthians, only entered the second stage.

Who did well: Glaucia

The shirt 9 of the Morumbi club worked very well, both bothering the defenders in the area and creating the main plays. With good releases, mainly for the left sector, it was essential to give speed to the tricolor attack. He came out in the second half of the second stage applauded by the fans.

Who was wrong: Yasmine

Corinthians’ left flank suffered with the rhythm of the wings during the game. In addition to suffering in defense, he also didn’t collaborate very much with the attack.

São Paulo well armed

At home in Morumbi, the Tricolor managed to annoy the opponents too much. Betting on speed on the sides of the field, São Paulo managed to build up dangerous moves, especially at the beginning of the confrontation. The advantage on the scoreboard did not reduce the team’s momentum, which remained superior.

Corinthians takes a while to meet

Favorite in the decision, the visiting team seems to have entered Morumbi a little lost. With the passage of time and constant guidance from coach Arthur Elias at the edge of the field, the team rose in production and left the match balanced from the middle of the first half to the break. However, on his return from the break, he came under pressure from São Paulo again.

Tricolor starts by pressing

The home team controlled the first half until 30 minutes, when the Parque São Jorge team managed to balance. Naná crossed twice in the area to Jaque, but the first time she didn’t reach it and the second she knocked out.

In the final 15 minutes, Alvinegro pressed the ball and managed to take danger to the goal defended by Carla. The best opportunity for the visitors came with Vic, at 33, in a strong kick that the archer palmed for corner.

party at Morumbi

Tricolor came back better from the locker room and managed to open the score with 10 minutes. Glaucia gave a beautiful launch for Micaelly, who dominated inside the area. Even with two markers, the athlete managed to bring it to the middle and kick firmly into the back of the net.

With the unfavorable scoreboard, coach Arthur Elias tried to find answers among the reserves, but the home team followed better. Intense throughout the match, São Paulo suffered little in defense and continued looking for spaces to have speedy plays in attack.

Goal disallowed at the end

On minute 43, Corinthians managed to swing the net at Morumbi, however the goal was disallowed on the field by referee Daiane Muniz dos Santos. The goalkeeper Carla grabbed the ball and ended up releasing it, which caused confusion in the area until Gabi Portilho sent it to the goal. Even before the player started to celebrate, the judge noted the foul on the archer.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 1 x 0 CORINTHIANS

Date: 11/04/2021 (Saturday);

Local: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo (SP);

Hour: 4 pm (from Brasilia);

Arbitrator: Daiane Muniz dos Santos (SP);

Assistants: Amanda Pinto Matias (SP) and Patrícia Carla de Oliveira (SP);

VAR: Edina Alves Batista (SP).

goals Micaelly (10’/2ºT) to São Paulo.

Yellow cards: Duda (SPA); Adriana (COR).

São Paulo: Carla; Giovana (Duda), Thais, Lauren and Dani; Maressa, Yaya, Naná and Micaelly (Lary Santos); Jaqueline and Glaucia (Gislaine). Technician: Lucas Piccinato.

Corinthians: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Giovanna Campiolo, Poliana and Yasmim (Juliete); Diany (Anddressinha), Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho and Adriana (Jheniffer); Vic Albuquerque (Tamires) and Grazi (Miriam). Technician: Arthur Elijah.