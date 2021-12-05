Second Life Creator Raises Questions About Facebook’s Metaverse

A pioneer in the idea of ​​a metaverse, Philip Rosedale, creator of the virtual world game Second Life, raised doubts about Facebook’s plans to create its own metaverse and warned that this is something that needs to be carefully studied so that there are no unwanted consequences.

In an interview with the North American news portal Axios, the game’s creator, a fever in the mid-2000s and which has become a way of living virtually, spoke about the importance of a moderation system to allow users to live harmoniously in the environment. online.

Rosedale said that despite having worked on the format for two decades, her view of the concept has changed. He added that the experience brought him a lot of learning about digital environments, such as the process of partial acceptance by the public, that even though they liked to have a different life in the virtual, as in the case of the game, people generally didn’t stay in it for long.

“I think what we’ve learned — and somewhat sadly from the work I’ve done, I have to agree — is that it’s not for everyone, and maybe it never will be for everyone,” he said.

Technical apparatus may exclude people

Another observation made by Rosedale is in relation to the barriers to entry into the system. Today, to access Meta’s metaverse, it is necessary to use virtual reality (VR) glasses, although the company has already said that it intends to integrate it into existing programs.

This will all require internet users to have a technical apparatus such as fast internet, VR glasses and a computer with good configurations, which would be unfeasible for some people.

Real consequences for those who abuse the virtual

In the interview, Rosedale also highlighted the importance of protecting people by identifying them and ensuring consequences for actions taken in the online world, as only then will they behave correctly.

According to him, the internet still does not have an identification system to carry out an effective monitoring of users’ attitudes, a factor that can become a problem — it is not necessary to go far to see the serious problem of hate speech and fake news being disseminated through the Internet.

Finally, the creator of second Life, he said, there is still another issue to think about: avatars. In his opinion, not all users want to present themselves as a cartoon.

carefully optimistic

Despite casting many doubts about the metaverse, Rosedale also reported being optimistic about the future of virtual worlds and the way people will interact in this universe.

“You might be able to create a public space that can be a positive thing for people — where you can go and make new friends, where you can scream about injustice,” he added during the interview.

Second Life

The game, a rage for two decades, consisted of an online platform in which players created avatars and a “life” in the virtual world. The platform reached the mark of one million monthly users.

In the game, visitors could socialize with friends, see the surroundings, buy virtual land, go to concerts, promote fashion shows and even accept jobs as artists, politicians or teachers.