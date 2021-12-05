Secure round-trip airline tickets from Manaus flights for only R$ 286

Manaus – If traveling by plane is good enough, imagine paying little! And this is possible because our team researched and brought the lowest prices on airline tickets, so that you can live the best experiences, in amazing places! So, turn on the post this Saturday (4), which is “even the tucupi” of promotions!

For little brothers and sisters from Manaus who enjoy the interior of the Amazon and want to travel in January 2022, there are “guaranteed” round-trip tickets to Parintins for a very “nice” price: only R$ 286, including boarding fees included in Azul’s non-stop flight (check the details in the image below). In the same period, going to Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, the traveler will pay R$ 446, also on the direct flight of the same company. Teleze?! It’s too cheap!

For all tastes

For trips in February, airlines have also prepared super offers for flights departing from the Amazonian capital: from Manaus to São Gabriel da Cachoeira, in the interior of the state, tickets are being sold for just R$ 474, on the Azul direct flight ; to drink a tacacá in Belém (PA), the price is R$ 421, going by GOL. Do you want beach and sea? So don’t waste time and guarantee round-trip tickets from Latam to Fortaleza, paying only R$ 855; for Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont Airport), the investment is R$ 801 for GOL (one way) and Azul (back). Going to São Paulo (Guarulhos)? GOL takes you for only R$ 678.

The highlights of March are the cities of Brasília (DF), whose tickets can be purchased for R$ 535 on a direct GOL flight, Belo Horizonte (MG) for R$ 946 on a Latam flight, and Salvador (BA) for R $773, flying by Azul.

All values ​​shown in this publication include round-trip tickets plus departure taxes. Prices can be changed at any time by airlines.

Check round trip airfare with taxes included:

