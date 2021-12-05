See a list of 7 couples who broke up in August 2021 | TV & Famous

Two thousand and twenty one is coming to an end and with it many love stories. Here’s a list of famous people who ended their relationships and, look what a thing!, seven of them 🍀 put an end to their relationship in the month of august. 😱

What~sad~ coincidence!💔

See who these couples are:👇

The actor couple started dating in mid-September 2019 and ended in August.

Grazi and Caio Castro traveling as a couple — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lima

The comedian and the influencer lived a beautiful love story. Maria became pregnant with Whindersson but, unfortunately, the baby was born prematurely, at 22 weeks, and did not resist. The couple also broke up in August.

Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The singers started dating in September 2020, but the relationship ended in… August 2021!

Luísa Sonza and Vitão — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The singer and the manager had been married for nine years and separated in the same month from the couples above.

Naiara Azevedo was married to businessman Rafael Cabral — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The singer, from the duo with her sister Simaria, divorced her husband, the Spaniard Vicente Escrig, also in August. They have been together for 14 years and are the parents of Giovanna, 9, and Pawel, 5.

Simaria, from the duo with Simone, met her husband, Vicente, through a message on the social network — Photo: Personal Archive

The couple who came out on Valentine’s Day, in June, communicated to fans that they had ended their relationship in the ‘disgust month’…

Duda Reis and Bruno Rudge — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

Jade Picon and João Guilherme

They stayed together for three years and split, guess when? August!