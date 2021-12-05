See a list of 7 couples who broke up in August 2021 | TV & Famous

Two thousand and twenty one is coming to an end and with it many love stories. Here’s a list of famous people who ended their relationships and, look what a thing!, seven of them 🍀 put an end to their relationship in the month of august. 😱
The actor couple started dating in mid-September 2019 and ended in August.
Grazi and Caio Castro traveling as a couple — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lima
The comedian and the influencer lived a beautiful love story. Maria became pregnant with Whindersson but, unfortunately, the baby was born prematurely, at 22 weeks, and did not resist. The couple also broke up in August.
Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The singers started dating in September 2020, but the relationship ended in… August 2021!
Luísa Sonza and Vitão — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The singer and the manager had been married for nine years and separated in the same month from the couples above.
Naiara Azevedo was married to businessman Rafael Cabral — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The singer, from the duo with her sister Simaria, divorced her husband, the Spaniard Vicente Escrig, also in August. They have been together for 14 years and are the parents of Giovanna, 9, and Pawel, 5.
Simaria, from the duo with Simone, met her husband, Vicente, through a message on the social network — Photo: Personal Archive
The couple who came out on Valentine’s Day, in June, communicated to fans that they had ended their relationship in the ‘disgust month’…
Duda Reis and Bruno Rudge — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
Jade Picon and João Guilherme
They stayed together for three years and split, guess when? August!
Jade Picon and João Guilherme — Photo: Instagram Reproduction