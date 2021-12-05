See Seven Home Remedies That Help Alleviate Symptoms

Home and natural remedies can help alleviate any symptoms and gastric discomfort caused by gastritis. Some teas and juices can be part of the treatment, such as tea from espinheira-santa or aroeira, as well as potato water or cabbage juice with papaya and melon. However, it is noteworthy that, if you suffer from the problem recurrently, it is essential to seek medical help.

In addition, other precautions are important for the treatment of gastritis, such as drinking water several times a day, eating small amounts of food at shorter intervals, avoiding the consumption of alcoholic beverages and coffee, and avoiding spicy spices and acidic foods, such as lemon, orange and pineapple. Fried foods and pasty or industrialized sweets should also be removed from the daily diet.

Home remedies for gastritis

1. Potato juice

A great home remedy is to drink the pure potato juice on an empty stomach, because it reduces the acidity of the stomach, decreasing the sensation of pain, burning and heartburn, being effective against nervous gastritis, acute or chronic.

Ingredients

2 to 3 raw potatoes;

150 ml of warm water.

Method of preparation

Peel and grate the potatoes. Place the grated potatoes in a cloth or strainer and pour the warm water over the top, in the same way as you strain the coffee. The extracted broth can be drunk 30 minutes before main meals, a maximum of 2 times a day.

Another way to prepare potato juice is to blend the ingredients in a blender and strain before drinking. To improve the taste, one option is to change the warm water to melon juice.

2. Espheira-santa tea

Another excellent home remedy for gastritis is Espheira Santa tea, which helps to reduce stomach acid and protect the stomach from the acid it produces. Some studies show that the drink has an effect similar to cimetidine, a drug used to reduce the production of acid in the stomach.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of dried leaves of espinheira-santa;

1 cup of boiling water.

Method of preparation

Add the leaves of espinheira santa to boiling water, cover and let stand for about 10 minutes. Strain and take warm. It is advisable to drink this tea on an empty stomach, and about half an hour before meals.

3. Banana and Pear Juice The combination of banana and pear in juice is a great way to ensure the proper functioning of the digestive system. These fruits can be used to shorten the contact time of gastric acid with the stomach walls, reducing inflammation and alleviating symptoms. Ingredients 1 banana;

1 pear;

1 glass of water;

ice to taste Method of preparation Peel the bananas and cut into pieces. Cut the pear and remove the kernels. Beat the chopped fruit with water in a blender until you get a smooth mixture. 4. Aroeira tea Aroeira has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, depurative and anti-acid properties, and is effective against gastritis and ulcers by decreasing stomach acid and helping to fight bacteria.​ Some scientific studies show that aroeira tea can be as effective as omeprazole for the treatment of gastritis. Ingredients 3 to 4 pieces of mastic bark;

1 liter of water. Method of preparation Boil the ingredients for about 10 minutes, allow to warm, strain and drink up to 3 tablespoons of tea a day. 5. Chard tea Chard tea is an excellent home remedy for gastritis because it is rich in nutrients such as vitamins A, C and K, magnesium, potassium and iron with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In addition to decreasing the symptoms of gastritis, the substances help to remove toxins from the blood. Ingredients 50 g of chard leaves;

1 liter of water. Method of preparation Add the chard leaves to a pan of water and boil for approximately 10 minutes. After this time, wait for the tea to warm and drink it 3 times a day. 6. Herbal tea A great homemade solution to calm the pain and heartburn caused by gastritis is an infusion with a mixture of herbs with medicinal properties that help reduce the acidity of the stomach, being useful in relieving symptoms. Ingredients 1 handful of hawthorn;

1 piece of barbatimão;

500 ml of water Method of preparation Put all the ingredients in a pan and boil for 5 minutes. Drink 1 cup of this cold tea, 3 to 4 times a day, divided into small doses, between meals. 7. Cabbage juice with papaya and melon Ingredients 6 cabbage leaves with the stalk;

Half papaya;

2 cups of diced melon;

1 cup of coconut water;

1 cup of filtered water. Method of preparation Cut the cabbage into large pieces and place together with the other ingredients in a blender. Beat everything until you get a homogeneous mixture. This juice can be drunk 3 to 4 times a day. Recommendations To help with the symptoms of gastritis you should also have a light diet, which should include fruits such as melon, watermelon, apples and bananas, consume foods cooked in salted water and low in fat, avoid coffee and other stimulating drinks and not drink alcoholic beverages. In addition, you should practice physical activities regularly, avoid stress and not smoke.

If the pain or burning in the stomach lasts for more than 3 days or increases, or vomiting of blood develops, medical help should be sought as soon as possible to start the appropriate treatment.

