See the votes and controversies in choosing the Ballon d’Or

In all, representatives from 180 countries participated in the vote, electing five names

Lionel Messi won last Monday (29) its seventh title of the Golden Ball, by the magazine France Football, and made history. This Saturday (4), the votes were released and some caused controversy.

In all, 180 journalists voted and elected a top 5 players. In South America, the Argentine ace of Paris Saint-Germain it appeared in the votes of all the journalists but one.

Cleber Machado, from TV Globo, ‘forgot’ the Argentine and put his top five with: From Bruyne, Jorginho, Mbappé, Lukaku and Neymar.

In addition to Brazil, the countries that didn’t even place Messi in the top 5 were: Cameroon, Bhutan, Comoros, Congo, Scotland, Eritrea, Finland, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, Portugal, El Salvador, Slovenia, Switzerland, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine, Yemen.

Neymar, who was 16th in the ranking of the Golden Ball, was remembered in the top 5 of the representatives of the following countries: Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Cayman Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Runner-up in the event, Lewandowski saw his name enter the discussion as the ideal player to receive the award for his season. However, 27 of the 180 representatives were even more controversial and did not even place the Polish ace in the top 5.

Are they: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Bahrain, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Cayman Islands, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Northern Macedonia, Morocco, Mozambique, Oman, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sudan, Suriname, Turkmenistan and Yemen.

See how the top 10 of the “Golden Ball”

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan/PSG)

9. Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

8. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United)

5. N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3. Jorginho (Chelsea)

two. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG)