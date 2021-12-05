see what is known about the new variant

THE omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus detected in Africa, arouses a series of concerns around the world and, more than raising a debate on biological and epidemiological issues, it portrays inequalities in the international policy to combat the Covid-19. With very low vaccination coverage, the continent was given the title of birthplace of omicron, which has shown itself to be highly transmissible.

Read too:

Almost a year after the start of vaccination against covid-19, there are at least two countries that have not yet started their immunization campaigns: Eritrea (an African country bordering Djibouti, Ethiopia and Sudan; all also with little vaccination coverage) and North Korea, which lives under the dictatorship of Kim Jong Un. It is also important to note that Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, both in Africa, are the least vaccinated, with 0.007% and 0.06% of the population protected, respectively.

omicron numbers

50 or more mutations have been detected in the omicron variant, which may impact how the virus spreads and the severity of the disease

32 of these mutations are on the surface of the virus — in the spike protein, which is the “key” to entering the human cell. Some of these mutations are unpublished; never occurred in another variant

3 times greater is the chance of reinfection by the new omicron variant, according to a study conducted in South Africa

As a picture of vaccine inequality, around 93% of the population of the African continent have not yet received the second dose against covid-19, while a total of 8.1 billion doses have already been applied worldwide. In the list of the 50 most vaccinated countries against the coronavirus, 39 are in the high-income group — UAE has almost 90% of the population immunized. Then come Portugal (87%), Singapore (86%), Qatar (85%), Chile and Malta (84%), Cuba (81%), South Korea and Cambodia (80%), Spain and Seychelles ( 79%) and Malaysia (78%). Already Brazil currently has 64% of the population with two doses.

Read too:

“Omicron is a variant that did not originate from an already known one, contrary to what we thought. It seems to reveal the great adaptation of the virus in a region without vaccine, as is the case in some countries in Africa, which have low coverage This led to the development of a variant that has revealed adaptive and competitive capacity”, highlights the medical epidemiologist Ana Brito, a researcher at Fiocruz Pernambuco.

For her, the ghost of covid-19 resurfaces, when everything seemed to be moving towards control, because the world experiences inequality in vaccination coverage. “This scenario leads us to assess what the global solidarity policy is, as the pandemic does not concern just one country. Of course, it is important to move forward with full vaccination and booster doses, but it is essential that this occurs for everyone the world,” says the expert. In this way, Ana Brito reinforces that, at this moment, prudence is more than necessary. “We need non-pharmacological measures, which must be associated with measures of biological barriers. So, once again, we emphasize the need for the use of masks, social distance and preference for ventilated places. And nothing to promote agglomerations.”

The epidemiologist’s warning comes at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes that the omicron variant will spread across the planet. The entity asked governments to examine the cases detected within their borders and assess the risks to take containment measures. “It is likely that more countries will start to see it circulating soon. Vaccine inequity is prolonging the covid-19 crisis, and that is exactly what we are seeing with the arrival of omicron”, says the director of the Pan American Organization of Health (Opas), Carissa F. Etienne.

Another detail, also shared by WHO spokespersons, is that omicron is very transmissible. Epidemiologist Ana Brito agrees. “It is a variant that managed to displace the cases of delta in just under three weeks, becoming the predominant variant in African countries, such as Mozambique and South Africa”, he emphasizes.

For the Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, André Longo, the new variant brings us great concern and a high level of uncertainty. “With omicron, care, such as the correct use of the mask and frequent hand washing, become more fundamental. And the population’s immunization process needs to continue advancing”, he stresses.

Currently, Brazil has six cases of the new variant of the coronavirus: three in São Paulo, two in the Federal District and one in Rio Grande do Sul.

Ômicron in children?

The fear of the coronavirus infecting children as well as adults has taken over with the expansion of the omicron variant. Data released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa show that children under the age of 2 already represent 10% of hospitalizations, after identifying the new variant of the virus in the country. On Friday (3), a spokeswoman for the institute in that country said that the incidence, in children under 5 years old, is now the second highest, just behind those over 60 years old.

As many uncertainties remain, it is not yet possible to affirm that the omicron would have a greater severity in children, compared to other variants.

The fact is: the trend is for the most serious cases to occur in the unvaccinated population, as the virus now targets the most vulnerable people. Therefore, it is not worth neglecting.