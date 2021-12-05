See what your rights as an entrepreneur are

Owning your own business is a dream of many people, so much so that the number of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) has grown. And knowing what the rights of those who decide to undertake an undertaking are important to keep up with all the obligations.

One of the commitments is the payment of the Simples Nacional, which is a tax collection, collection and inspection system that returns to micro and small companies. Payment is made every month. Anyone who becomes MEI has a CNPJ that allows, for example, the opening of an account and also the issuance of invoices for products and services.

MEI rights

The formalization of the MEI brings several benefits to micro and small companies in Brazil. It is through formalization that the entrepreneur now has some rights protected in the category.

To be a MEI, you have to comply with some rules, such as having annual sales of up to R$ 81,000, not being a partner in any other company, and having at most one employee. More than that, the business doesn’t fit as MEI.

The payment of the Simples Nacional is made every month. And the value depends on the product or service offered by the micro-entrepreneur.

For example, the segment of commerce and industry for R$56. Those who provide services pay R$60 monthly. In addition, those who have commerce and services together pay the Simples Nacional in the amount of R$61.

Among the differences with larger companies, who is MEI does not need a business license, but needs to sign a term of responsibility that has the same effects as a license. The document is accessed through the Entrepreneur’s Portal. It is also necessary to authorize the inspection of the teams.

Anyone who is MEI has rights such as maternity benefits, paid leave due to health problems, as well as retirement. The micro-entrepreneur is exempt from federal taxes, such as Income Tax, PIS, Cofins, IPI and CSLL.