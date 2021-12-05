Semeru volcano eruption leaves dead and injured in Indonesia – International

JAKARTA – THE semeru volcano gives Indonesia, located in the east of the Java Island, erupted on Saturday 4, leaving at least one dead and dozens injured as thousands of residents fled the region.

The hot cloud hit villages in the Lumajang district of East Java. Many residents fled on foot. Videos shared by authorities and residents showed people screaming, running and recording damage to their homes and local infrastructure.

The deputy chief of Lumajang District said at least one person was killed, according to the Reuters news agency.

Some villages were covered with ash — with two areas “severely affected,” disaster management officials said in a live television broadcast, CNN reported.

The eruption occurred during a storm, causing rain to push through lava and hot debris. Mud engulfed a bridge connecting two main villages, Pronojiwo and Candipuro, the Associated Press reported.

“Thick columns of ash have left several villages in darkness,” Thoriqul Haq, head of Lumajang district, told TV One. He said hundreds had to move into temporary shelters.

The National Disaster Management Agency tweeted that it immediately sent teams to the scene to assess data and remove residents.

Indonesia lies in the Belt of Fire, the 40,000-kilometer stretch along the Pacific that draws the boundaries between different tectonic plates and has an abundance of volcanoes and earthquakes. Mount Semeru last erupted in January, with no casualties reported.

In late 2018, an eruption of a volcano in the strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra caused an underwater earthquake followed by a tsunami that left more than 400 dead./WP and AFP