Sergio Moro and Eduardo Leite meet in Porto Alegre

Former government minister Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Sergio Moro and the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), met this Saturday (4) at the Piratini Palace, in Porto Alegre.

Defeated by governor João Doria in the tucanas’ preliminary competition for the presidency, Leite stated that the meeting yielded “a good conversation”.

“It is essential that we create bridges so that we can build the country we deserve: far from the past of corruption and without authoritarianism, inflation, poverty and unemployment”, wrote the governor of RS on social networks.

The federal deputy and national president of Podemos, Renata Abreu, also participated in the meeting. Moro joined the acronym in early November and defended Lava Jato during a speech. The party’s expectation is that the former minister of Justice and Public Security will be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

This Saturday, the party holds a State Convention in Rio Grande do Sul and joins several leaders, such as federal deputy Maurício Dziedricki.

The event was attended by senators Lasier Martins, as well as Oriovisto Guimarães and Alvaro Dias, leader of Podemos in the Federal Senate.

“During the meeting, they spoke about the challenges of building a fair Brazil for all, by combating social inequalities and economic recovery, with the generation of jobs and income for Brazilians”, says the caption in the note.