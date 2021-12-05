Sergio Moro is estranged in Porto Alegre and meets Eduardo Leite

The former judge and former Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro government, Sergio Moro, was the target of a crime this Saturday morning (4), in Porto Alegre, at the entrance to the theater at the Bourbon Country shopping mall, when he arrived to participate in the state convention of the We can. Carrying posters criticizing Sergio Moro’s performance as a judge in Operation Lava Jato and as minister of Bolsonaro, members of the Collective Action Group (GAC) welcomed Moro with slogans such as “Fora Moro”, “Judge sold”, “Moro lies ” and “Traitor” (see video below)

After the beginning of the act, the protesters were approached by members of Podemos. The cultural producer Rozane Dalsasso, who participated in the escracho, reported having been pushed and had the poster she was holding torn from her hands.

The Collective Action Group emerged with the aim of organizing peaceful collective protest actions as a form of resistance. The group has already promoted several escrachos in Porto Alegre, such as during a lecture by Deltan Dallagnol at the Medical Association of Rio Grande do Sul (Amrigs), during a visit by former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles to the capital of Rio Grande do Sul and in the delivery of a medal to Luciano Hang, at the Legislative Assembly.

Meeting with Eduardo Leite

Sergio Moro and federal deputy Renata Abreu, national president of Podemos, visited the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, at Palácio Piratini in the morning. At the Podemos convention, Moro accompanied the affiliation of new members to the party, such as federal deputy Maurício Dziedricki (ex-PTB). The meeting was also attended by senators Lasier Martins (RS) and Alvaro Dias, leader of Podemos in the Federal Senate.